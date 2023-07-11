These are my favorite headphones and Prime Day makes them a steal

There are so many different options when it comes to the best wireless earbuds, but the Pixel Buds Pro continues to be my go-to choice. Things get pretty muddled when you consider all of the different Prime Day 2023 deals. But if you've been waiting for a great deal on the Pixel Buds Pro, now's your chance to jump, as you can save more than 30%.

It's been about a year since Google released its first "Pro" headphones, and there were some concerns about the retail price tag. But those issues can be put to rest as the Pixel Buds Pro are now just $139 for Prime Day.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199.99 $139 at Amazon If you want some of the best wireless earbuds that feature Active Noise Cancelation, then you won't want to pass up on this Prime Day deal for the Pixel Buds Pro.

There are two defining features of the Pixel Buds Pro, as these are rated for up to 31 hours of battery life and sporting Active Noise Cancelation. Until recently, I've largely relied on the AirPods Pro 2 as my default earbuds of choice, but that's no longer the case. Thanks to Google continuing to release updates with new features and improved performance, the Pixel Buds Pro are everything I could've hoped for.

Speaking of updates, despite not being available at launch, the Pixel Buds Pro are now equipped with a 5-band EQ, giving you more control over how everything sounds. Plus, spatial audio is also onboard, transforming your music listening experience as long as you are using the right music streaming service.