Prime Day, who? You can score $80 off our favorite wireless headphones at Walmart TODAY

Great wireless headphone deals don't come up all that often, and especially not for the market's top models. Out of nowhere, Best Buy has dropped $80 OFF the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, our favorite over-ear headphones on the market. We love these for their super crisp audio quality, great microphone clarity for use with voice commands and active noise cancellation. In addition, these boast an easy-to-use mobile app, up to 30 hours of battery life, and extremely comfortable speaker cups that can be worn for long periods of time.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399.99 $319.98 at Walmart The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are our favorite headphones, and an $80 discount makes them even more appealing. From their solid audio quality to their superb battery life, you definitely get what you pay for with these premium headphones. They also offer lightning-fast charging speeds, great app support, comfortable ear cups, and better call quality than Sony's prior generation of these headphones. Price comparison: Best Buy - $399.99 | Amazon - $398.00

✅Recommended if: you want a good deal on high-quality over-ear headphones; you're looking for headphones that offer long battery life and fast charging speeds; having comfortable speaker cups in your headphones is important to you.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prioritize a super-cheap sticker price over getting premium-level headphones; you need a pair of headphones that has support for aptX codec.

AC's top pick for the best wireless headphones, largely due to their customizable audio, eight microphones boasting impressive ANC performance and crystal-clear phone calls, and super-long battery life with fast charging speeds. As added benefits, these are also some of the most comfortable wireless headphones available, even when being worn for longer periods of time.

To be sure, they're a little on the pricey side, even at this discounted price. However, if you were already considering spending a little more, this is definitely a good price on a great pair of headphones that might be worth considering.