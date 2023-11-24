Get Kingston's 1TB USB-C Flash Drive for less than $100 with this Black Friday deal

Storage solutions exist in various shapes, forms, and sizes. USB-C thumb drives are some of the most versatile storage devices as they can be used with phones, computers, tablets, Chromebooks, and laptops. If you want one large Type-C thumb drive to use with everything, check out the Kingston DataTraveler Max 1TB USB-C Flash Drive which is on sale for Black Friday.

This 1TB USB stick comes with a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, so it supports speedy read and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s and 900MB/s respectively. The memory stick offers a pretty standard plug-and-play experience, much like any other thumb drive. There's a keyring hole at the rear so you can hook it up to your key fob and have all your necessary documents at the ready anywhere you go.

Kingston's 1TB USB-C Flash Drive usually costs nearly $120, but you can buy one of these thumb drives for way cheaper right now. This Black Friday deal slashes that price down to a more agreeable $90.42 at Amazon, which is a decent 25% discount.

Kingston DataTraveler Max 1TB USB-C Flash Drive: $119.99 $90.42 at Amazon Kingston's DataTraveler Max 1TB USB-C Flash Drive gives you 1TB of storage in a lightweight and portable package. Enjoy 20% off this USB-C thumb drive with this Black Friday deal.

If you don't need that much space, Lexar has a much cheaper alternative for you. The Lexar E32C 128GB Type-C USB Flash Drive only costs $15.99 on Amazon during Black Friday. This USB-C thumb drive has both a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and a USB-A 3.0 port, so you can use it with many more devices.