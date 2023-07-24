Sony WF-1000XM5 launch brings adaptable noise cancellation and Hi-res audio

What you need to know

Sony launched its WF-1000XM5 earbuds with a glossy textured design with a curvature made to fit in-ear comfortably.

Two processors are built-in to provide strong noise cancellation which can adapt to changes in environmental sound.

The buds offer 8 hours of battery and, when combined with the case, will yield an additional 16 hours.

The WF-1000XM5 can be pre-ordered today for $299 in silver or black.

Sony has launched its new WF-1000XM5 TWS buds today and we're able to get a good look at its updated design and features.

Sony announced the availability of its new WF-1000XM5 buds on Twitter with some shots of its new curved design. The latest device has been outfitted with a glossy texture and a shape that "matches the human ear." Sony states that WF-1000XM5 users should find stability, security, and comfort while wearing it for lengthy sessions.

The company also provides a few extra ear tips in the box, including an extra small version.

For its sound, the WF-1000XM5 contains two processors that are said to reduce more external noise than the brand's previous iterations. Sony states that its in-house made Integrated Processor V2 is what fully unleashes the noise canceling potential of the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e.

Each earbud contains three microphones to improve low-frequency cancellation performance. This also allows the WF-1000XM5 to adapt to environmental changes while keeping its quality noise-canceling capabilities.

The new Dynamic Driver X has been reworked to provide more accurate low-frequency audio, as well. This new driver will let users experience "richer vocals and enhanced fine details." The WF-1000XM5 supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless thanks to its LDAC codec.

This allows the buds to provide a richer audio experience over the standard Bluetooth connection TWS buds typically follow.

(Image credit: Sony / Twitter)

The Sony WF-1000XM5 can detect vibrations in a user's speech to enhance their call clarity. The company states its Precise Voice Pickup technology can isolate a person's speech so they're clear even when their backgrounds are hectic. Additionally, nodding your head or shaking it will decide whether a call is answered or rejected.

Moreover, users will find some simple touch controls via the left earbud, allowing them to go from noise-canceling mode to ambient sound. More is available to be customized through the Sony Headphones Connected mobile app.

Users can also take advantage of Speak-to-Chat. Sony states its buds will automatically pause a user's music as you begin speaking so you can enjoy a conversation clearly without having to spend time pausing the sound themself.

(Image credit: Sony / Twitter)

On a single, full charge, the Sony WF-1000XM5 can last for 8 hours. However, with the charging case on hand, this gives you an extra 16 hours, bringing its total to 24 hours. A three-minute charge is said to provide the buds with around an hour's worth of battery, as well.

Furthermore, the WF-1000XM5 are Qi technology compatible meaning users can wirelessly charge their case. The case also supports battery sharing with some of Sony's most recent Xperia model phones.

The WF-1000XM5 has received a water-resistant rating of IPX4 to keep sweat and water at bay.

Lastly, users can pair their WF-1000XM5 with two devices at once. This means users can swap from their laptop to their phone if they've received a call and then back over to continue what they were doing. Users can also decide who they'd like their AI partner to be: Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa.

Android users can take advantage of Google's Fast Pair to quickly find their device and pair it with their desired devices. Those on PC, namely Windows 11 or 10, can utilize Swift Pair.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 can be pre-ordered today for $299. Users can purchase the new buds in silver or black colorways.