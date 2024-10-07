Ask Jerry: What's the difference between cheap earbuds and expensive earbuds?

Welcome to Ask Jerry, where we talk about any and all the questions you might have about the smart things in your life. I'm Jerry, and I have spent the better part of my life working with tech. I have a background in engineering and R&D and have been covering Android and Google for the past 15 years.

Ask Jerry (Image credit: Future) Ask Jerry is a column where we answer your burning Android/tech questions with the help of long-time Android Central editor Jerry Hildenbrand.

I'm also really good at researching data about everything — that's a big part of our job here at Android Central — and I love to help people (another big part of our job!). If you have questions about your tech, I'd love to talk about them.

Email me at askjerryac@gmail.com, and I'll try to get things sorted out. You can remain anonymous if you like, and we promise we're not sharing anything we don't cover here.

I look forward to hearing from you!

What's the difference between cheap and expensive earbuds?

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Larry asks:

Hi Jerry!

What is the actual difference between cheap earbuds and allegedly better brands like Sony and Apple?

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I admit my hearing is no longer the best, but I can't tell the difference. My cheap wireless buds are quite reliable, pair well, and hold a charge. Why pay $200.00 for name brands?

Thanks

Heya Larry! I have a confession to make here, and I want to start with it — I'm a sucker for any discussion about headphones. I work with mobile tech for a living, but headphones are my one true hobby that eats every bit of extra cash I have, so I was super happy to see this question come into my inbox. :)

With so many different brands of wireless earbuds to choose from at every imaginable price point, this is an important question. Not everyone wants (or can afford) to spend a lot of money on them, but there are some very real differences. These may make a difference to some people. I think of three places where a more expensive brand can differentiate itself: sound, features, and comfort.

It's tough to make a pair of earbuds that sound great because everything is so little inside of them, and Bluetooth can be a mixed bag to begin with. There are wired earbuds, and some of them sound absolutely incredible, but those are for another article. I'm talking about wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

More expensive sets will probably use better quality drivers with more range between the highs and lows. Our ears can hear very small differences in frequency (especially when we're young) so being able to cover a broader range can make a big impact in what we hear. The quality differences in miniature parts can be quite dramatic. While the differences in sound quality aren't as apparent to you, for many, they are. Higher prices come with better audio quality because the parts are more expensive and the design costs are higher.

(Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

Another big difference can be the "extra" features. Things like noise cancellation and audio passthrough are relatively expensive additions that require extra hardware and added design costs. Other brands go a step further and add specialized buttons or logic to work with voice controls. To top it off, none of this should interfere with the audio quality.

When you add up the few extra dollars here and there, then bundle all the costs associated with adding the features, getting them to work as intended, and then testing it all, the retail prices rise. Personally, I don't need the features you would find in something like the newest Pixel Buds or AirPods, but a lot of people find them indispensable and don't mind paying extra for them.

Finally — and I think this is important to everyone — you want your earbuds to have a comfortable fit that stays in place. We've all had a pair of earbuds that kept popping out, and it can be infuriating, especially when your hands are full or you're exercising.

A lot of thought goes into a good design that works for most people, but it still never works for everyone. Proper fit also affects sound quality as earbuds are engineered so that the driver is a specific distance away from the inner ear workings.

There are plenty of different ways a company can try to ensure a proper fit, like including multiple sets of tips or using a hooked-over ear design, but there is still plenty of design work involved. I think this is the most important feature of any headphones and I'm willing to pay extra for a pair that fits "just right" and plenty of people agree with me.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

It sounds to me like you're lucky — you found a pair of cheap earbuds that work great for you. I'd suggest you splurge for an extra pair in case you lose them and can't find them for sale later! I used to have an old pair of Soundcore earbuds that weren't very expensive and I loved them. I found out they stopped making them after I dropped one of the pair into Chesapeake Bay.

No earbuds are best for everyone, and some people will spend more than others on them. Once you've found a set that works for you, make sure to try and buy something very similar when it's time to replace them. And try not to drop them in the ocean!