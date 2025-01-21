Caseology closed shop for good, but it's not all bad news

Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

Caseology is a spectacular phone case brand that has been around for almost a decade. What started out as a tiny little business venture started by a bunch of friends selling out of their apartment eventually grew into one of the most reliable phone case brands in the world. Shockingly, the brand quietly closed shop for good towards the tail end of December 2024.

I've been testing accessories, with an emphasis on cases, for many years now. Each year, the biggest smartphone names in the biz would launch new iterations of their flagship phones. And each year, Caseology would produce affordable, stylish, and durable cases to accompany those top-of-the-line devices.

It saddens me that the brand will no longer be around. The timing is even more unfortunate for die-hard fans of the brand. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is mere hours away, with the Galaxy S25 series set to debut on that day.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Caseology has almost always been one of my top recommendations for phone cases, but the brand's December 2024 demise means it will miss the S25 launch.

It isn't all bad news, however.

In case you weren't aware, Caseology was the sister company of another wildly popular phone case maker: Spigen. Fortunately, Spigen will be absorbing two of Caseology's most popular lineups, the Nano Pop and Parallax series. The duo consists of funky cases with a pop of color as well as more demure offerings with luxurious design language.

A post shared by Caseology (@caseology)

The Caseology Parallax series of phone covers is such a massive crowd favorite that some folks buy it for every single phone they buy. I've had a friend admit this to me in confidence, and I couldn't fault them one bit. Regardless of the phone, Caseology's cases are always robust, featuring military-grade drop protection, and always priced below $20. It's a very happy occurrence that these two lineups will not go extinct.

Unless you live under a rock, you've probably heard of the Spigen. The brand has been voted the best phone case manufacturer by Android Central's team many times in the past.

Spigen has quite a few legendary case series of its own — one of which helped a phone survive a 16,000-foot fall from a plane — so it's going to be a major win for the brand to add the Nano Pop and Parallax series to the roster.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

With the S25 release happening so soon, I'm excited to see what Spigen will do with its newly acquired cases. We've seen tons of exciting new products from the brand, including a lot of cool MagSafe accessories for both iOS and Android devices as well as chargers and screen protectors.

It will be good fun to have Parallax or Nano Pop-themed phone grips and Qi2/MagSafe accessories from Spigen. And the best part is, since they're all sister brands, we won't see a price hike or drop in quality in the Caseology products adopted by Spigen.

Since the Galaxy S25 series is probably going to have Qi2 support, I'm excited to see what Spigen has in store for us. I'm counting on the team behind the brand to continue the colorful legacy of Caseology and its lively accessories.

Rest in peace, Caseology. You did well.