Best wallet & folio cases for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an overpowered phone of large proportions. Carrying it alone is quite a task, but holding it along with your wallet is even more troublesome. Make your life easier by purchasing a clever little wallet or folio case for your Galaxy S23 Ultra. Here are some of the best ones out there.

These S23 Ultra cases do more than just guard duty

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 for Galaxy S23 Ultra View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Four assorted designs and fully customizable option Smartish reimagines the wallet case for the S23 Ultra with its epic Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 cover. This durable case adds grip and also sports a uniquely-shaped card and cash-carrying slot on the back. GOOSPERY French Wallet Case for Galaxy S23 Ultra View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Mint, Lilac Purple, Navy, Pink GOOSPERY never fails to impress us with its clever wallet covers. The snazzy French Wallet Case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in a variety of colors and it is reinforced to absorb shocks and bumps from hard falls. Its rear panel slides downward to uncover a credit card storage section. VRS DESIGN Neo Flip Active for Galaxy S23 Ultra View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Six assorted black and transparent options This affordable heavy-duty case has a hard frame to resist shock. It also comes with a compartment on the back that can hold two cards or some cash. VRS Design's Neo Flip Active looks very different from the hordes of typical S23 Ultra wallet cases out there. BLACKBROOK Samsung S23 Ultra Wallet Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Distressed Antique Coffee, Burnished Tan, Pebble Black The BLACKBROOK genuine leather wallet and folio case for the S23 Ultra comes in three classic colors. You can use the folio as a kickstand for your phone and there are numerous card slots. The phone itself pops out of the folio jacket with the main case still on. Ghostek EXEC for Galaxy S23 Ultra Colors: Gray, Black, Pink The immortal Ghostek EXEC series live forever because of its versatile design. This rugged case has plenty of drop protection. It can survive falls from 12ft high. The Ghostek EXEC for the S23 Ultra also has a magnetically attached wallet compartment on the back that pops off at will. GooseBox Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Wallet Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black, Blue, Rose Gold, Red This dual-layered GooseBox Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Wallet Case is made of a flexible TPU material and reinforced with leather bits. Your S23 Ultra is shock-proof in it. This cover can hold up to five cards. It has a wallet section on the rear with a tiny flap that opens up to act as a stand.

Reduce your burden with a wallet case

Big phones are nice to look at, but not always nice to hold. Having a full hand increases the risks of dropping stuff, which is why you should eliminate the need to carry more than just one thing when out and about. A stellar wallet case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra addresses these qualms.

The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is flexible, durable, and affordable. You can choose one of the available designs or customize a bespoke version for yourself. The case has air pockets to improve shock absorption and has grippy sides too. This S23 Ultra wallet case can hold around three cards and some cash.

For a leather wallet case with a folio, you should turn to BLACKBROOK. This fancy brand provides genuine leather wallet covers for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. You can pop out the phone and use it as a regular S23 Ultra case or re-attach it to the folio jacket whenever you want to take advantage of it. There are loads of card slots and the flap doubles as a kickstand.

The natural next step that comes after getting a case is a screen guard. We have curated a list of the best S23 Ultra screen protectors to help you find the right match. Take care of ypur phone's display because it costs an ungodly amount to get it replaced!