Best stress relief phone accessories 2022

Mental health wellness is a process, and there are many steps that you can take to ensure your well-being. For everyday stress relief on a minor scale, these are the best phone accessories that you can get. Fiddle with a fidget spinner phone grip, or pop the bubbles satisfyingly, in some of these phone cases.

All of our choices bring a little bit of joyful distraction to the table — sometimes literally. Don't underestimate the power of these little trinkets in helping you feel calmer, more collected, and a little less anxious.

Pop, squeeze, spin, or squish these phone accessories

Pace yourself with an awesome phone accessory

The best stress relief phone accessories come in many shapes and sizes. If you're a jitterbug like me, you'll benefit from at least one or two of our selections.

Our first and foremost recommendation is the ArtCreativity Squeezable Smile Phone Holder. It's shaped like an adorable cartoon figure and touts an approachable smile. If something sets off your emotions, squeezing one of these bright phone holders should help lighten your mental load. The ArtCreativity Squeezable Smile Phone Holder isn't a car phone holder, though, so you should consider grabbing an on-the-go accessory as well.

For more portable anti-anxiety phone accessories, get the Sprockyt from Killer Concepts. You can choose the color of the metal and the pattern that you like. Fiddling around with the Killer Concepts Sprockyt is similar to playing with a fidget spinner. Watching the Sprockyt ring holder spin around and around should sooth jumpy nerves. If you don't like any of the colorways from Killer Concepts, then both the AUKE and the ebulous phone grips are excellent, cost-effective alternatives.

For folks who enjoy popping bubble wrap, the YH&GS Pop its Case and the B-wishy Stress Relief Phone Case are suitable choices. They are made of a thick and durable silicone material and unlike your standard bubble wrap, these cases have reusable bubbles. Of course, I would be remiss if I didn't mention the fantastic MuZiFei 3D Butt Peach case for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. You can squish the protruding peach-shaped buttock on the back to combat your worries. If anything, the ridiculousness of the act will surely give you a laugh.