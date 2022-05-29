Best stress relief phone accessories 2022
These stress relieving accessories are waiting to be fiddled with.
Mental health wellness is a process, and there are many steps that you can take to ensure your well-being. For everyday stress relief on a minor scale, these are the best phone accessories that you can get. Fiddle with a fidget spinner phone grip, or pop the bubbles satisfyingly, in some of these phone cases.
All of our choices bring a little bit of joyful distraction to the table — sometimes literally. Don't underestimate the power of these little trinkets in helping you feel calmer, more collected, and a little less anxious.
Pop, squeeze, spin, or squish these phone accessories
ArtCreativity Squeezable Smile Phone Holder (3pcs)
Staff Pick
The ArtCreativity Squeezable Smile Phone Holder is a simple yet effective tool that comes in a set of three, all in bright colors. It is primarily a phone holder, but it also functions as a stress relief tool. If the smile on the figure's face doesn't cheer you up, squeezing it will surely bring you some relief.
AUKE Phone Finger Ring Holder
Fidget spinner on the go
Fidget spinners were all the rage a while back thanks to their soothing nature. If you've got nerves and like to fiddle with something to feel at ease, then this AUKE Phone Finger Ring Holder will do you some good. It spins around while also acting as a grip for your phone.
YH&GS Pop its Samsung Galaxy S21 Case
Pop-a-doodle-doo
The YH&GS Pop its Samsung Galaxy S21 Case is unlike any other. It has a textured back with silicone bubbles that you can pop when feeling bored or anxious. This waterproof case is a wonderful sensory accessory, and it's available for other Galaxy phones as well.
Gifts for Readers & Writers Plusheez
Soft toys for all
Gifts for Readers & Writers makes Plusheez to hold up your phone or tablet. There are plenty of fun designs, but I find myself partial to this avocado-shaped plush phone holder. It's adorable beyond words and easier to squeeze in times of distress.
Killer Concepts Sprockyt
Genius design
The Sprockyt is a very unique phone grip from Killer Concepts, and it comes in several different metal finishes. You can spin and twist the ring holder to reveal the pattern hidden beneath. The Sprockyt is very much like the cheaper AUKE fidget spinner copycat, but it's of better quality and looks better — for a higher price, of course.
MuZiFei 3D Butt Peach case for Galaxy S20
Feeling peachy
MuZiFei 3D Butt Peach case for Galaxy S20 has an adorable cartoon character printed on the back, surrounded by peaches. This isn't your average silicone case though. There's a cheeky peach-shaped squishy attached at the back that you can pinch and squeeze to unwind some of your tension.
Rynal Transformable Robot Mobile Phone Holder (3pcs)
Channeling Optimus Prime
This Transformable Robot Mobile Phone Holder comes in a three-pack of a red, blue, and yellow holder each. Just like the beloved Transformers, you can change the shape of this mobile phone holder in so many different combos, including a fidget spinner. It's an excellent phone accessory to get your creative juices going.
Ruky Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Glitter Liquid Case
Glitzy plaything
This full-body bumper case for the S22 Ultra comes with a screen protector built in, but that isn't the main attraction. You can while away many a minute mesmerized by the back that has a glittery liquid trapped within it.
ebulous Anti-Anxiety Finger Ring Stand
Peekaboo
This black metal Anti-Anxiety Finger Ring Stand from ebulous lives on the back of your phone cover. Apart from serving you as a standard ring holder for your device, it also spins around, giving you glances of the funky pictures underneath. You get some entertainment and function, all in one package.
B-wishy Stress Relief Phone Case for Motorola
Stress relief for Motorola
Samsung cases are easier to come by, but our list doesn't leave out Motorola. If you own a Moto G Stylus 5G, Moto G Pure, or a Moto G Power, this B-wishy case is here to wash away your worries. Popping the silicone bubbles on this colorful case can reduce your tension and help you relax a little.
Closeoutservices Mop Topper Cell Phone Stand (6pcs)
Squish squash
Closeoutservices offers this six-pack of Mop Topper Cell Phone Stands, and it is a bargain. These simple foam phone holders have a mop of hair at the top, adding texture. If you're ever feeling frustrated or out of sorts, squeeze a Mop Topper for some comfort. You can put one in the car, one on your work desk, and wherever else you please and still have plenty more to go around.
Kavkabox Pop Fidget Spinner Phone Holder
For tie-dye lovers
Whether you're sitting in class or an airport waiting lounge, this bright and fun phone accessory will be by your side. The colorful tie-dye captures attention easily, especially when it is rotating at 360 degrees. Take the edge off nerve-wracking situations with the Kavkabox Pop Fidget Spinner Phone Holder.
Pace yourself with an awesome phone accessory
The best stress relief phone accessories come in many shapes and sizes. If you're a jitterbug like me, you'll benefit from at least one or two of our selections.
Our first and foremost recommendation is the ArtCreativity Squeezable Smile Phone Holder. It's shaped like an adorable cartoon figure and touts an approachable smile. If something sets off your emotions, squeezing one of these bright phone holders should help lighten your mental load. The ArtCreativity Squeezable Smile Phone Holder isn't a car phone holder, though, so you should consider grabbing an on-the-go accessory as well.
For more portable anti-anxiety phone accessories, get the Sprockyt from Killer Concepts. You can choose the color of the metal and the pattern that you like. Fiddling around with the Killer Concepts Sprockyt is similar to playing with a fidget spinner. Watching the Sprockyt ring holder spin around and around should sooth jumpy nerves. If you don't like any of the colorways from Killer Concepts, then both the AUKE and the ebulous phone grips are excellent, cost-effective alternatives.
For folks who enjoy popping bubble wrap, the YH&GS Pop its Case and the B-wishy Stress Relief Phone Case are suitable choices. They are made of a thick and durable silicone material and unlike your standard bubble wrap, these cases have reusable bubbles. Of course, I would be remiss if I didn't mention the fantastic MuZiFei 3D Butt Peach case for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. You can squish the protruding peach-shaped buttock on the back to combat your worries. If anything, the ridiculousness of the act will surely give you a laugh.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a freelance writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
