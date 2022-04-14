Best standing desk chair 2022

Whether you work from home, go to the office, or follow a hybrid system, an office chair is bound to be a basic requirement. If you've got a standing desk for your workstation, then you need the best standing desk chair to go with it. Our top recommendation is the affordable Flash Furniture Mid-Back Mesh Ergonomic Drafting Chair because it's, well, ergonomic, offers plenty of adjustable functions, and is built tall enough to be compatible with any standing desk.

Rest your weary feet with these comfy standing desk chairs

Flash Furniture Mid-Back Mesh Ergonomic Drafting Chair Superb value all-rounder Today's Best Deals View at Appliances Connection View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Mesh allows for good airflow + Adjustable height + Tilt lock adjustability + Foot ring for your feet + Armrests can be flipped up Reasons to avoid - Finicky footrest knob - Padding might wear out over time

Flash Furniture makes some excellent office chairs that cater to many different types of users. The Mid-Back Mesh Ergonomic Drafting Chair is a high-quality product offered by Flash Furniture that is primarily geared toward standing desk owners. The tall chair has a fully adjustable height, tilt adjustability, and a reasonable amount of padding. You also get a mesh, curved ergonomic back that is very comfortable to sit on and keeps your back cool.

If you don't require the armrests, you can simply flip them up and away. The foot ring is made of plastic as opposed to glass, making it suitable for you to rest your bare feet, and it can be adjusted too. Tying everything together is the pleasingly accessible midrange pricing. All in all, this is the best standing desk chair out there, minus a couple of things like padding that'll likely wear down over time.

Boss Office Products Ergonomic Works Drafting Chair With or without arms Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Comes in armed and armless options + Plush padding + Height can be adjusted + Four likable colors Reasons to avoid - Armed version costs more - Cannot be tilted - Fixed foot ring - Padding can get warm

The Boss Office Products Ergonomic Works Drafting Chair features a lot of plush padding for the comfiest experience. Your backside is supported well thanks to the chair's contoured back, reducing strain and correcting your posture. Not everybody is in favor of arms, especially when getting a chair for a standing desk, and thankfully, Boss Office Products offers an armless version and two different armed options for this chair. Do expect to pay a few dollars more for the armed variants, though.

The Ergonomic Works Drafting Chair is available in four shades. You have the usual formal tones like black and gray, but there's also an attractive burgundy and a dark blue option. You get a foot ring at the bottom of the chair, but unfortunately, it isn't adjustable. The thick padding might feel soft but it can get hot after a prolonged period of use.

SONGMICS Standing Desk Chair A minimalist chair Today's Best Deals Check Amazon From $144 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Doesn't take up much space + Grippy upholstery + Adjustable height + Tilts and swivels Reasons to avoid - Zero lumbar support - No armrests or footrest - No tilt lock

You probably got a real solid standing desk to adopt a healthier lifestyle. In that case, it doesn't make sense to get a densely cushioned, cozy office chair to go with your desk. The minimalist SONGMICS Standing Desk Chair falls in line with this ideology. This chair gives you only what you need, with no extra comforts, so you're encouraged to stand more often than you sit.

The SONGMICS Standing Desk Chair tilts at an angle of up to 90 degrees, although there's no lock to hold it in place. There aren't armrests or a footrest, but you can customize the chair's height. We also like the tiled pad and the handles on either side of the base. Built light and airy, the SONGMICS option gives you a no-frills experience. You can get this Standing Desk Chair in black or gray colorways.

Modway Thrive Drafting Chair Stylish and comfy Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Breathable structure + Foot ring and height adjustability + Fun color options + Suitable for short people + Quite affordable Reasons to avoid - Not good for very tall people - Armrests can't be moved

Modway designs some pretty stylish office furniture. The Thrive Drafting Chair sports a unique, breathable structure that looks very different from everything else on the market. However, the funky colorful design comes with a few downsides. The height is alright for a standing desk but might be a tad below the required height if you're a considerably tall person.

The Modway Thrive Drafting Chair has an adjustable ring that lets you rest your weary feet on it. You can also give your arms a break, but the armrests aren't exactly ergonomic since they can't be adjusted or moved, so you might face some discomfort. Modway makes up for it by setting a low asking price for the standing desk chair.

VIVO Ergonomic Leaning Perch Chair Something to lean on Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Customizable height + Encourages standing with support + Perfect length for all standing desks + Anti-fatigue base Reasons to avoid - No padding whatsoever - Lacks arm bars

Standing desk chairs need to be super long so as to match the tall tables you'll be using. The VIVO Ergonomic Leaning Perch Chair nails this part to a T. It can easily be used by the lankiest of folks for any standing desk. As the name suggests, this chair isn't made for you to sit on in the traditional sense. Instead, it allows you to perch with something to rest on should you get fatigued.

Standing in front of a tall desk for a really long time might cause your legs to lose control. The VIVO Ergonomic Leaning Perch Chair has a very long, grippy pad at its base that's meant to prevent slips caused by such tiredness. You can adjust the height, of course, but it's so easy with the VIVO Perch Chair since it has two pedals for adjustability. The caveat here is the standing desk chair's cushioning, which is non-existent. Your rear end is likely to get very sore if you sit instead of perch for very long.

HAG Capisco Adjustable Standing Desk Chair Premium pick Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Entirely customizable + Adjustable height + Tilts and swivels + Clever and practical form factor + Extremely high-quality build Reasons to avoid - Staggeringly expensive

HAG is a Norwegian luxury brand that specializes in lifestyle furniture, and the Capsico Adjustable Standing Desk Chair is definitely a part of that ethos. The Capsico Chair oozes elegance and splendor. Although it is mighty expensive, this standing desk chair gives you everything you need for a supremely comfortable experience. It is made entirely of the highest grade materials, starting from the upholstery, which is completely customizable, all the way to the foot ring.

You can tilt, swivel, and do just about anything in the HAG Capisco Adjustable Standing Desk Chair. Everything is customizable, including the height. You might be put off by its unusual form factor, but it allows you to sit sideways on the chair while resting your arm, even though there are no armrests on this chair. You can sit or lean anyway you want on this chair, even the wrong way around!

These are the best standing desk chairs

Knowing how to pick the right chair for your needs can be quite a challenging task since there are a lot of different styles, types, and price ranges to choose from. Once you have figured out the type of chair, you need to go through the even more daunting task of selecting a model. When it comes to chairs suitable for standing desks, the Flash Furniture Mid-Back Mesh Ergonomic Drafting Chair is the ultimate choice. Flash Furniture built it very thoughtfully, incorporating breathability and lumbar support into its design.

The Flash Furniture Mid-Back Mesh Ergonomic Drafting Chair has an adjustable length and footrest, plus flip-up armrests that provide support only when you want them to. If you prefer to lean against the tall chair while working at your standing desk, you can tilt the chair at an ergonomic angle and then fix it in place using the tilt lock. Considering everything you get for the price, this excellent standing desk chair from Flash Furniture is a bargain.