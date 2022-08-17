Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 car mounts 2022

Despite the Galaxy Z Flip 4's compact and pocket-friendly design, when you're in the car, it's nice to have it in full view. Google Maps has become a de facto part of any journey more than a few minutes away, and streaming music has all but replaced radio for many people.

In that sense, it doesn't make since to keep your phone folded up during your journey. Many car mounts come with wireless charging, but the Z Flip series demands a lower positioning to work right. To get the most out of your Z Flip 4 on the road, one of these multi-coil wireless chargers can help you get to your destination, and have a full charge when you get there.

These car mounts keep your phone secure and charged on the road

TOPENKE Wireless Car Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Suction cup and vent mounts included This car mount comes with two charging coils, so it works with a compact folder, as well as a more traditionally designed smartphone. You get a suction cup and air vent mount in the box, and with up to 15 watts of charging, you can be sure you're charged when you get to your destination. It automatically clamps on your phone, and can rotate 90 degrees with the press of a button. ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Adjustable wireless charging The ZeeHoo wireless car charger has coils that can be slid up or down to match the phone you're currently using. This helps make sure you have a good wireless connection on your Z Flip, as well as any other phone. Clamping is automatic with the press of a button, and has a built-in capacitor so you can unclip your phone even if you've already turned off your car. ANPULES Wireless Car Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Power adapter included The Wireless Car Charger from ANPULES has been updated to include a new gooseneck mount and a second charging coil for Z Flip phones. It also comes with a vent mount and a power adapter in the box, so you have everything you need. The kit supports up to 10 watt charging on Galaxy devices, and with two coils, it will work on Flip phones and standard designs. LAMJAD Wireless Car Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Flexible placement The LAMJAD Wireless Car Charger comes with everything you need to position your phone right where it's most convenient. You can mount it on a vent or with a suction cup with an included mounting disc. It has a long gooseneck mount that works in tandem with a hook, so you can place the phone just about anywhere on your dashboard. AINOPE Phone Holder for Car View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Simple and tough If you're looking for something simple that works in just about any car, the AINOPE Phone Holder uses gravity to secure your phone when you set it in from the top. It has space for a USB cable for wired charging, and comes with a vent mount and a suction mount. The vent mount has a hook to keep it from sliding out, even if you use it with a heavy phone. leQuiven Cup Holder Phone Mount View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Keep your dashboard clean Not everyone wants their dashboard cluttered with suction cups and wires. The LeQuiven Cup Holder Phone Mount simply sits in your cup holder to elevate your phone to a more convenient height. This can be useful if you don't want to stick something to your dash or don't have space. If you have a work truck, for example, you can move this holder over as needed.

Your Z Flip 4 can fit in most holders, but charging is another story

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a great device to easily fold up and keep in your pocket, but many people rely on their phones for navigation and streaming music in the car. If you're thinking about buying what is sure to be one of the best foldable phones, your old car mount may not be a good fit, especially if it has wireless charging.

To make sure your Z Flip 4 will work, your charger will need a lower coil that lines up with the bottom portion of your phone.

It's worth keeping in mind that you'll need a charging adapter to get the most out of these wireless chargers. The Z Flip 4 supports 10-watt wireless charging, so you'll need a QuickCharge 3 adapter to fully power it. The built-in USB port on your car may not provide enough power for fast wireless charging.

For most people, the TOPENKE Wireless Car Charger will be a good fit, with its two charging coils keeping compatibility with traditional smartphones, while supporting folding phones. With automatic rotation and a variety of mounting options, this charger should work for more people. Even so, the majority of mounts should hold the phone in place while open, it's just that charging may not work well.