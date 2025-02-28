Best OnePlus Watch 3 bands 2025

The fabulous thing about OnePlus Watch 3 bands is that you can use literally any 22mm quick-release strap with the watch. So, let's say there's this cool-looking 22mm band for a Samsung Galaxy Watch that you've been eyeing. Chances are, it'll fit your OnePlus Watch 3.

This versatile compatibility really widens the pool of excellent bands to wear with your OnePlus Watch 3. Competition is a thing of beauty. Not only do you have hundreds and thousands of options to choose from, but they are also available at diverse price ranges. Here are the best picks narrowed down by us for you.

Indulge in these lovely OnePlus Watch 3 bands

OnePlus Watch Strap $39.99 at OnePlus Best overall Looking to match with your blue OnePlus 13? Get this hypoallergenic fluororubber band from OnePlus that's gentle on your skin but also durable. It's a little costly, but the quality is top-notch. Spigen Modern Fit Watch Band View at Amazon Best metal The 22mm Spigen Modern Fit Watch Band fits the OnePlus Watch 3 perfectly. It's a very slick ensemble available in silver and black. The pricing's reasonable too. BISONSTRAP Hand-Stitched Leather Watch Straps View at Amazon Best leather BISONSTRAP's 22mm genuine leather bands look and feel incredible. The grain of the leather ages over time, so your band will have a unique look after a while. You also get a dozen color options. Barton Elite Silicone Quick Release Watch Band View at Amazon View at Amazon Best silicone BARTON's quick release silicone bands come in a wide range of sizes and colorways. In fact, you get dozens of color options for both the steel buckle as well as the strap itself. Be sure to pick the 22mm variant for your OnePlus Watch 3. ALMNVO 3 pack 20mm 22mm Stretch Braided Nylon Watch Bands Check Amazon Best nylon Just four of these cheap three-packs will get you 12 stretchy nylon OnePlus Watch 3 bands. Woven straps like these are super comfy and last a while. Plus, you get a bunch of different colors in a single purchase. Lamshaw OnePlus Watch 3 Band Quick Release Stainless Steel View at Amazon Best style This stylish Lamshaw OnePlus Watch 3 Band brings the thrill and excitement of a racing stripe to your wrist. Bring the essence of a Mustang or Viper to your beloved OnePlus wearable with this affordable stainless steel strap.

Switch up the look of your OnePlus Watch 3 in a few short seconds with these quick-release bands

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Ground-breaking battery life on a Wear OS watch is reason enough to buy the stunning new OnePlus wearable. The magnificent screen is mighty large, but the right band offsets the size and compliments it just nicely. Invest in two to three of the best OnePlus Watch 3 bands to have a versatile set of straps at your disposal.

For OnePlus loyalists who own the OnePlus 13 in Ocean Blue, the first-party OnePlus Watch Strap in Nordic Blue is a must-have. This fluororubber band is made of a similar material as the Pixel Watch Active Band, which is also hypoallergenic, waterproof, and velvety soft to the touch. It's my absolute favorite band in the world so I can't recommend the similar OnePlus Watch Strap enough, despite the considerable asking price.

A classic stainless steel band is another necessary piece. You have plenty of such options to wear with your OnePlus Watch 3, thanks to its compatibility with universal quick release connectors. The Spigen Modern Fit Watch Band received a glowing review from Android Central's Derrek Lee so that's the one we recommend wholeheartedly. Available in black and silver, it's wallet-friendly, looks brilliant, feels durable, and works just right. You even get extra links in the box in case you need to extend the strap some more.

After you've snagged a band or two, be sure to purchase a scratch-proof OnePlus Watch 3 screen protector as well. It's not a must, but tiny nicks and scrapes are impossible to avoid on a watch used regularly, so you might want to err on the side of caution.