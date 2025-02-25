Best OnePlus Watch 3 screen protectors 2025

The best OnePlus Watch 3 screen protectors add an extra layer of protection on top of this ginormous battery king's sapphire crystal glass encasing. Its new sensors and improvements make it good enough to wear it every day, whether you're sleeping or working out. This means it needs more protection from the casualties of regular use.

Scratches are commonplace with touchscreen devices, especially smartwatches as they are literally worn on your wrist and exposed all the time. Bumping your hand against things is normal, but when there's a $330 OnePlus Watch 3 on it, it's serious business. Invest in a solid screen guard to minimize any potential damage to your watch.

Heavy-duty protection comes in many forms

NOUKAJU 4pack Screen Protector for OnePlus Watch 3 View at Amazon Best overall It's not the cheapest of the lot, but this four-pack includes hardy 9H tempered glass units that are scratch-proof, highly touch sensitive, and easy to install by yourself. There's an anti-fingerprint coating on top too, keeping it squeaky clean. Lamshaw OnePlus Watch 3 Screen Protector 6 Pack View at Amazon Best TPU multipack Don't underestimate a good set of full coverage TPU films to protect your OnePlus Watch 3. TPU films are very tough and can heal minor abrasions, but they're not the most shatter-proof options for screen protection. YAJOJO 2 Pack Screen Protector for OnePlus Watch 3 View at Amazon Best cheap set Get the most for your buck with this two-pack of tempered glass OnePlus Watch 3 screen protectors. It's hard to find scratch resistant glass like this with rounded edges for full coverage. YANMONGI 3 Pack Screen Protector for OnePlus Watch 3 View at Amazon Best dirt-proof Glass screen protectors are nicer when they have undergone the hydrophobic and oleophobic treatments, like this kit. These glass protectors repel sweat, dirt, dust, oils, and liquids. Lamshaw OnePlus Watch 3 Screen Protector 3 Pack Tempered Glass View at Amazon Best shatter-proof As mentioned earlier, the best shatter-proofing is provided by robust 9H tempered glass screen protectors such as this three-pack. These neat and tidy protectors also ward off fingerprints. WUNIAK 3 Pack OnePlus Watch 3 Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon Best glass multipack Looking for the cheapest glass protector set for your OnePlus Watch 3? This trio is cheap, giving you hydrophobic and oleophobic tempered glass films that are easy to install by yourself for a bargain.

Glass or plastic? It depends on your use style.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Considering your options for the best OnePlus Watch 3 screen protectors? The first decision you have to make is between glass and plastic options. Screen guards made of plastic like TPU are extremely tough, as TPU is very difficult to tear and can repair itself due to its slightly elastic nature. Such films are also thinner than glass, offering better touch response.

On the other hand, tempered glass is shatter-proof. This is something plastic films lack. And if you invest in the right one, a sturdy 9H tempered glass screen protector won't interfere with touch sensitivity on your excellent Wear OS watch from OnePlus.

Although we haven't tested these OnePlus Watch 3 screen protectors yet, they look very promising. Almost all of them are priced below $10, so even if you're not happy with your purchase, you can try another kind of screen guard to better suit your use case or style. Generally, though, we recommend trying the NOUKAJU 4pack Screen Protector for OnePlus Watch 3 as it is very affordable, is shatter-proof, and comes with extras in the box in case you mess up the application or break one.