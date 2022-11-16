Best OnePlus Nord N300 cases 2022

You might find the OnePlus Nord N300 a little drab as opposed to the brand's other more attractive models. The best solution for your conundrum is to get a swanky case for your easily forgettable OnePlus phone. Apart from the looks, an excellent OnePlus Nord N300 case also protects the device from scratches, bumps, and other forms of damage.

GoTo Flex Case for OnePlus Nord N300 5G View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Black, Blue This bright blue case from GoTo gives your OnePlus Nord N300 a lovely new coat of paint. Although the cover is flexible and slim, it adds grip to prevent slips and falls. It also provides reasonable drop protection. If you don't want the loud blue hue, there's a plain black color as well. (opens in new tab) OtterBox Commuter Series Lite for OnePlus Nord N300 5G $30 at OtterBox (opens in new tab) Pink, Black OtterBox offers its Commuter Series Lite for the OnePlus Nord N300 5G in mauve pink and trusty old black shades. This rugged case adheres to the strictest standards, bringing you military-grade impact resistance. The raised edges protect your Nord N300's display from cracking when it drops. Cresee OnePlus Nord N300 5G Clear Cover View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Clear Cresee's Clear Cover is a notch above your average soft TPU transparent case. This OnePlus Nord N300 5G cover features reinforced corners for improved shock absorption. You can show off your phone and protect it at the same time. FTRONGRT PU Leather Case for OnePlus Nord N300 5G View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Red, Green, Black, Brown FTRONGRT's PU Leather Case for the OnePlus Nord N300 5G sports a magnetic folio that covers up the screen. It also has several slots and partitions to store your cards, cash, and other odds and ends. Get one to replace your wallet in red, green, black, or brown. Foluu Silicone Case for OnePlus Nord N300 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Purple, Green, Gray, Blue, Black Pastel lovers will enjoy Foluu's hard shell bumper case for the Nord N300 5G. You can opt for soft colors like purple, bright green, or muted gray. There's also the plain old black colorway and a blue variant. This silicone cover is durable and has a microfiber lining inside it to keep your phone's back unscathed. FTRONGRT OnePlus Nord N300 5G Rugged Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Gray, Black, Dark Blue, White, Green, Red Go all in on durability with this FTRONGRT OnePlus Nord N300 5G Rugged Case. It comes in some zazzy colors like red and green but you can also play it safe and stick with mature shades like black, white, gray, and blue. Most importantly, you get fantastic drop protection and a built-in kickstand that doubles as a phone holder.

Spice up your OnePlus Nord N300 with the right case

The OnePlus Nord N300 took a different direction from its good-looking relatives. While it isn't ugly, we find the design to be boring. It lacks imagination, which is exactly why we recommend covering it up in a stellar phone case. Of course, phone covers are important for your phone's safety before its aesthetics, so make sure your N300 case is robust as well.

Our top pick that ticks all the boxes is the GoTo Flex Case for the OnePlus Nord N300 5G. It doesn't bulk up your OnePlus phone much but still improves shock resistance and the blue color in particular looks splendid. The textured back and grippy sides are the cherries on top.

If you want something even more durable, you can't beat OtterBox. The immortal Commuter Series Lite case from the brand has been expanded to include the Nord N300 and we couldn't be happier. You get to choose between a lovely pink hue and a plain black shade. OtterBox assures this case can take a beating, with a military-grade drop protection rating to prove it.

Once you're done picking a beautiful phone cover, be sure to check out other useful accessories such as PopSockets and phone grips for your OnePlus Nord N300.