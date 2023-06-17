Best OnePlus Nord N30 5G cases 2023

You've got to hand it to OnePlus, the sub-$30 phone is a phenomenal deal through and through. The Nord N30 5G gives you an insane battery paired with 50W SUPERVOOC fast charging, slaying the competition. Then there's the 108MP main camera as well as the phone's snappy 120Hz refresh rate to take in.

Naturally, you'll want to keep a banging phone like this in tip-top condition while using it. That's where the need for an excellent phone cover comes in. Here are all the best OnePlus Nord N30 5G cases that you can choose from. These picks are reliable, durable, and look great!

These OnePlus Nord N30 5G cases are built to last

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Sandstone Bumper Case $15 at OnePlus Colors: Sandstone OnePlus always launches a "Sandstone" series case for its phones. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G Sandstone Bumper Case is a stunner, with a textured back and 1m (over 3ft) drop protection. The raised edges around the camera lenses and the display keep your Nord N30 5G safe. It doesn't even cost much, making this a win-win choice. Speck ImpactHero Grip for OnePlus Nord N30 5G $30 at Speck Colors: Red, Black, Blue, Green Speck has brought its beloved ImpactHero Grip case for the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. The sides of this sleek case have raised lines that add grip when clutching the phone. Speck promises 8ft drop protection and germ-killing antimicrobial properties from this sturdy case. Poetic Revolution for OnePlus Nord N30 5G Check Amazon Colors: Black, Blue, Pink With the military-grade Poetic Revolution case, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G can survive the toughest falls and the meanest tumbles. Not only is this case shockproof, but it also has a stand that doubles as a grip on the back and a built-in screen guard to cover the Nord N30 5G's LCD panel. Foluu Bumper Case for OnePlus Nord N30 5G View at Amazon Colors: Black Clear Foluu's sheer bumper cover has a smokey black hue to it and a matte black frame for added shock absorption. The sides are scored to add friction and the corners are reinforced as well. You can safely admire the back of your budget OnePlus Nord N30 5G with this affordable case. Cresee Thin TPU Case for OnePlus Nord N30 5G View at Amazon Colors: Black, Blue, Green Thin and lightweight cases like this one are appealing. The Cresee Thin TPU Case for the OnePlus Nord N30 5G has a soft microfiber lining to preserve its body. It has designated lanyard holes to attach phone straps and the soft TPU build makes it easy to slip on. Foluu Silicone Case for OnePlus Nord N30 5G View at Amazon Colors: Black, Blue, Light Cyan, Purple If you don't want a soft thin case, the Foluu Silicone Case is a good option. This microfiber-lined OnePlus Nord N30 5G case has a hard PC back and raised bezels around parts like the cameras and screen to add reasonable shock resistance. You can easily attach a phone strap as there are holes for it on the side. Cresee Clear Case for OnePlus Nord N30 5G Check Amazon Colors: Transparent This soft and flexible clear case from Cresee barely costs anything. You get everything you'd expect from a soft clear cover and a little more. The Cresee Clear Case for the OnePlus Nord N30 5G has raised lips surrounding the rear cameras and reinforced corners for better impact absorption. Plus, there are designated lanyard holes on the side. redluckstar PU Wallet Case for OnePlus Nord N30 5G Check Amazon Colors: Black, Blue, Orange Wallet cases may not be the most fashionable accessories, but they do make life incredibly easy. Put your OnePlus Nord N30 5G inside the redluckstar PU Wallet Case to enjoy peak convenience. The case has a folio with loads of credit card slots in it and the folio fold away to act as a stand. TJS Dual Layer Shockproof Case for OnePlus Nord N30 5G View at Amazon Colors: Black, Blue, Hot Pink, Purple, Red TJS's Dual Layer Shockproof Case comes with a free tempered glass screen protector for your Nord N30 5G. This rugged phone cover boats impressive shock resistance and it has very highly raised bezels to further improve durability. The price is excellent and you get great value overall.

Wrap up your OnePlus Nord N30 5G in the best case

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G fares well against its competition, beating out competitors like the Moto G 5G (2023). We love how well-made the Nord N30 5G is, despite the fact that it's an Android phone that costs only $300. You get robust hardware in a sleek and stylish body. Although the cheap OnePlus settles for an LCD display, the screen has a great resolution and snappy 120Hz refresh rate.

It's not a smart idea to walk around with your OnePlus Nord N30 5G in the nude. Accidents happen and even things like keys in your bag can scratch or dent the phone. You need to put it in one of the best OnePlus Nord N30 5G cases to stop that from happening. OnePlus's own Sandstone Bumper Case is a beautiful outfit and it doesn't even cost much to acquire. For less than $20, you get a gorgeous, slim, and well-fitting case with a textured back and impressive drop protection.

Those who are looking to avoid black might not be happy with the OnePlus Nord N30 5G Sandstone Bumper Case. For those people, we suggest the ruggedly reliable Speck ImpactHero Grip for the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. It comes in a bunch of cool color combos and it has an antimicrobial layer that kills germs. The case is shock resistant and it has super grippy sides to prevent falls.

Once you're done shopping for cases, check out screen protectors and microSD cards for your Nord N30 5G. Very few Android phones with expandable storage still exist, and even fewer of them are worth owning. The Nord N30 5G is the best of the lot, so you definitely want to take advantage of its rare feature by snagging a nice microSD card for your phone.