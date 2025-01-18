Best OnePlus 13R screen protectors 2025

The OnePlus 13R is pretty durable, but that doesn't mean its 6.78-inch AMOLED panel is infallible. Nicks, bumps, and scrapes can spell disaster for your phone unless you get one of the best OnePlus 13R screen protectors. Even something as negligible as your car keys could scratch or crack the screen at a bad angle.

As is the case with OnePlus 13R cases, screen protectors for the device are very cheap but not from very well-known brands. Still, you should invest in some well-reviewed screen guards to bolster that stunning 120Hz display.

Get the highest grade protection for your 13R's display

Anoowkoa 2 Pack OnePlus 13R Screen Protector View at Amazon Best overall Anoowkoa's set of tempered glass screen protectors boasts 9H hardness, repels liquids and fingerprints, and comes with two lens covers as well. Happily, this two-pack is priced below $10. Newspoint 2 Pack OnePlus 13R Screen Protector View at Amazon Best notch-free Hate it when dirt gets clogged into the screen guard's front camera cutout? That isn't a concern with this notch-free two-pack of hardy glass protector. The oleophobic layer repels superficial dirt and fingerprints and the dark sides look neat. Suttkue OnePlus 13R Screen Protector Best with clear case Suttkue's clear cases are pretty decent, but the fact that this kit comes with two OnePlus 13R screen protectors makes it a fantastic deal. The glass protectors have curved edges for a case-friendly fit and a hydrophobic layer that repels liquids. Natbok 2+2 Pack for OnePlus 13R Screen Protector View at Amazon Best kit It's not as widely reviewed as the best overall pick, but the Natbok two-plus-two-pack is just as affordable and comes with a cleaning kit. You get tempered glass screen guards as well as two lens protectors, all clear and cutout-free. Aiziki 2 Pack Designed for Oneplus 13R Screen Protector View at Amazon Best budget This basic two-pack of OnePlus 13R screen protectors from Aiziki is as cheap as it gets. The box includes two case-friendly tempered glass units with curved edges, 9H hardness, and an oleophobic layer. Fhyeugfy OnePlus 13R Case with 2 Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon Best with soft case This one's another set that includes a soft TPU case, though not as recognizable as Suttkue. Clear case aside, you also get two intact pieces of tempered glass screen protectors with hydrophobic properties.

Choose only the best OnePlus 13R screen protectors

The best OnePlus 13R cases sometimes come with screen protectors in the box. If you didn't get one, or maybe you were bold enough to forgo a case altogether, you need one of the best OnePlus 13R screen protectors. Screens crack and smash all the time, so better be safe than sorry.

Most OnePlus 13R screen guards are made of tempered glass, which is a good material for shatter-proofing your phone's display. However, flexible films are often better at scratch resistance as they can heal from minor abrasions. Not to mention, not all glass protectors work smoothly with in-display fingerprint readers. Luckily, this hasn't been reported as an issue by OnePlus 13R users so far.

Thus, you can rely on a kit like the Anoowkoa 2 Pack OnePlus 13R Screen Protectorto fortify your 13R's frontal region. The brand is very highly rated and its users are mostly satisfied with the quality of the tempered glass screen protectors. What makes it an even better deal overall is the fact that you get two glass camera lens protectors as well. Since these screen guards have undergone the oleophobic treatment, they repel solid and liquid particles such as water droplets, sweat, dust, and fingerprints.

And if you're really looking to make the most of your coin, take a gander at the Suttkue OnePlus 13R Screen Protector set which comes with a shock-proof clear case. Yes, that's right, the clear case has reinforced edges for high impact absorbtion. This, in addition to two robust 9H tempered glass pieced is an excellent bargain.