Best Google Pixel Watch 3 screen protectors 2024

The best Google Pixel Watch 3 screen protectors overlap with the best screen protectors for the last two generations of Pixel wearables, but only when it comes to the 41mm variant. Due to its larger size, the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 can't use them. Don't worry, there are loads of excellent screen guards available for both sizes of the Pixel Watch 3.

Screen protectors are mainly made of tempered glass or plastic. You should pick the material of your Google Pixel Watch 3 screen protector based on your use case. If you're clumsy and tend to bump into everything around you, it's a good idea to stick with glass screen protectors. I myself prefer glass because I could trip on air. But if you're a stable person with a good sense of spatial awareness, a plastic screen guard for your Pixel Watch 3 is okay too.

All the best 45mm and 41mm screen protectors for the Pixel Watch 3

EGV 6 Pack for Google Pixel Watch 3 View at Amazon Best overall EGV's six-pack of TPU films for the Google Pixel Watch 3 gives you bang for your buck. You get six ultra-thin, highly responsive, and self-healing screen protectors in 41mm and 45mm sizes. L K 6 Pack TPU Screen Protector for Google Pixel Watch 3 View at Amazon Best oleophobic Each of the TPU screen guards provided in the L K 6 Pack TPU Screen Protector kit for the Pixel Watch 3 can self-heal from minor abrasions and has both oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings. This wards off smudges and dirt. TAURI 2 Pack Hard Case for Google Pixel Watch 3 Best glass TAURI's Hard Case for the Google Pixel Watch 3 comes with two pieces in the box. Each unit is a watch case with a tempered glass screen protector built-in. You can get black, clear, and a mix of both cases in your two-pack. Skinomi Matte Screen Protector for Google Pixel Watch 3 Best matte Most of the widely available Pixel Watch 3 screen protectors are glossy. If you want something anti-glare, get the Skinomi Matte Screen Protector for your Pixel wearable, available in 45mm and 41mm sizes. Goton 2 Pack Google Pixel Watch 3 Hard PC Case View at Amazon Best case colors You get a good bargain with the Goton 2 Pack Google Pixel Watch 3 Hard PC Case. This affordable watch case comes with a screen guard. Pick from black and silver or pink and silver case combos. Both 45mm and 41mm sizes are available. Ferilinso 6 Pack Google Pixel Watch 3 Screen Protector Best cheap Ferilinso's 6 Pack Google Pixel Watch 3 Screen Protector set is a budget buy and the cheapest kit on this list. You get six soft and flexible TPU films that are capable of self-healing from small scratches and oleophobic. All Pixel Watch 3 sizes are available.

Time to choose the right Google Pixel Watch 3 screen protector

All of the best Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 screen protectors can fit your next-gen Pixel Watch 3, but only if you get the 41mm case size. Sadly, the variety of accessories for the larger 45mm Pixel Watch 3 isn't as wide as compared to the regular old 41mm size. You can't even use older Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 bands on the 45mm variant, which is such a shame.

So, if you're rocking the 45mm Google wearable, you'll have fewer choices to pick from when getting Pixel Watch 3 bands and screen guards. That being said, the situation with screen protectors for the watch is a lot better than watch bands, because a lot more of them are available for both 41mm and 45mm sizes.

The EGV 6 Pack for the Google Pixel Watch 3 is filth cheap and it gives you six, very high-quality TPU films to protect your wearable. These screen guards are made of durable TPU, so they are scratch-proof, capable of self-healing, and ultra-thin. The thinness ensures high touch response, even with the screen protector on your Pixel Watch 3.