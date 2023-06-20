Best first-party Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases
Made for Samsung, by Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases are a dime a dozen. You can find uber-cheap thin cases that perform surprisingly well and unbelievably expensive luxury cases that go the extra mile. Many people don't like third-party phone covers, maybe because there are way too many options out there.
Naturally, sticking to the best first-party Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases has its perks. Samsung makes some really cool cases that have extra functions such as straps and stands. If you're on the hunt for a case made by Samsung, check out the very best the brand has to offer right here.
From practical to good-looking, these S23 Ultra cases run the gamut
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Colors: Green, Black, Camel
Samsung's ultra-premium Galaxy S23 Ultra Leather Case is made of original leather, so it changes its appearance over time. This leather case feels fantastic, adds a soft grip, and fits the S23 Ultra like a glove. This option is a little pricey, but that's the cost of genuine leather.
Colors: Black, White
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Silicone Grip Case has been a fan favorite since it first came out for the S22 series. This first-party case comes in two shades and it has a large elastic strap-like grip at the back. The grip is swappable and you can choose from plenty of cool branded options.
Colors: Clear
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Clear Gadget Case is a really clever clear case. It has a contraption on the back that acts as a stand. You can purchase compatible add-ons separately and use them with the case, such as the Samsung Camera Grip Stand for the Gadget Case.
Colors: Black, White
Samsung's first-party S23 Ultra cases are unique and utilitarian. Just look at this versatile Galaxy S23 Ultra Frame Case. It has a removable backplate that comes with a sleek wallet. You can switch out the wallet with various backplates of your choosing.
Colors: Titan
Not many Samsung cases are heavy-duty, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra Rugged Gadget Case is an exception. This heavy-duty case is shockproof and can take a fall from any angle without sustaining damage. This case also has detachable accessories like a wallet compartment and a stand, but you need to buy them separately.
Colors: green, Navy, Orange, Lavender, White,
Thin cases show off the narrow waistline of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you want something slim and trim, the Galaxy S23 Ultra Silicone Case is a sharp outfit. It feels super soft and looks wonderful on the large Android flagship and there's a microfiber lining inside.
Colors: Black, Green, Lavender, White
Samsung's S-View Wallet Case isn't the best case for your S23 Ultra, but it does come with some bonus points. The rectangular cutout in the folio cover displays the AOD and there's a large wallet compartment on the inside for cards and cash.
Colors: Clear
Less is more, and that's where the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Clear Slim Case shines. This simple transparent cover hugs your S23 Ultra in all the right places and lets you admire the phone in all of its glory. You'll forget that you have a case on with this lightweight pick.
Stay on brand when getting a case for your S23 Ultra
Samsung makes an unexpectedly wide range of accessories for its Galaxy S Series of phones. If you want to stick with the brand, you'll be very happy with the best first-party Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases. There are rugged options, wallet cases, and even covers with stands built-in.
Our top pick is easily the luxurious Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leather Case. Despite its high price, the Leather Case is a splendid option because it's made of genuine leather which feels grippy and gets that attractive weathered look over time. Not to mention, this is one of the best thin cases for the S23 Ultra. Anything made of real leather will cost you a pretty penny, so why not opt for a leather phone case?
If it's functionality you're looking for, both the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Silicone Grip Case and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Clear Gadget Case are fantastic first-party cases. One comes with a handy elastic strap while the other comes with a built-in kickstand. Depending on your priority, choose the Grip Case or the Clear Gadget Case for your S23 Ultra.
We also recommend the Samsung Rugged Gadget Case if you need a heavy-duty Galaxy S23 Ultra case. This thing can take a roll in the mud and make it out without batting an eyelash. Samsung went ahead and added detachable accessories to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Rugged Gadget Case, such as a wallet and a stand.
Cases are important for protection, but make sure you don't neglect your phone's display either. The S23 Ultra has one of the best AMOLED displays that has ever existed, so make sure you grab one of the best screen protectors for it.
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.