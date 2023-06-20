Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases are a dime a dozen. You can find uber-cheap thin cases that perform surprisingly well and unbelievably expensive luxury cases that go the extra mile. Many people don't like third-party phone covers, maybe because there are way too many options out there.

Naturally, sticking to the best first-party Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases has its perks. Samsung makes some really cool cases that have extra functions such as straps and stands. If you're on the hunt for a case made by Samsung, check out the very best the brand has to offer right here.

From practical to good-looking, these S23 Ultra cases run the gamut

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Stay on brand when getting a case for your S23 Ultra

Samsung makes an unexpectedly wide range of accessories for its Galaxy S Series of phones. If you want to stick with the brand, you'll be very happy with the best first-party Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases. There are rugged options, wallet cases, and even covers with stands built-in.

Our top pick is easily the luxurious Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leather Case. Despite its high price, the Leather Case is a splendid option because it's made of genuine leather which feels grippy and gets that attractive weathered look over time. Not to mention, this is one of the best thin cases for the S23 Ultra. Anything made of real leather will cost you a pretty penny, so why not opt for a leather phone case?

If it's functionality you're looking for, both the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Silicone Grip Case and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Clear Gadget Case are fantastic first-party cases. One comes with a handy elastic strap while the other comes with a built-in kickstand. Depending on your priority, choose the Grip Case or the Clear Gadget Case for your S23 Ultra.

We also recommend the Samsung Rugged Gadget Case if you need a heavy-duty Galaxy S23 Ultra case. This thing can take a roll in the mud and make it out without batting an eyelash. Samsung went ahead and added detachable accessories to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Rugged Gadget Case, such as a wallet and a stand.

Cases are important for protection, but make sure you don't neglect your phone's display either. The S23 Ultra has one of the best AMOLED displays that has ever existed, so make sure you grab one of the best screen protectors for it.