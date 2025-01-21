Baseus Nomos review: An outstanding 140W 5-in-1 charging station with Qi2 integration

The Nomos does everything I need in a desktop charging station. It has a total power budget of 140W, and can reliably charge five devices at once. The addition of a Qi2 charging stand gives it much better versatility, and you get a retractable cable that's built into the design. It's smaller than other charging stations I used, and it is a fabulous choice if you need an all-in-one solution on your desk.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Baseus makes high-quality charging accessories, cables, and power banks, and its retractable cables in particular are very good. The brand is leaning heavily into retractable tech, and integrates it into all of its charging stations. That's why I was excited to take a look at the Nomos, its latest product that has all the charging ports you need — including Qi2.



The charging station is designed to be used on your desk, and it has three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and an angled wireless charging stand that works over the 15W Qi2 standard. The Nomos is now available on Amazon for $149, and Baseus is incentivizing its availability with a $20 discount, bringing it down to $129.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I have a lot of charging stations in the house, and the Nomos stands out for its portability; it is smaller than most of its rivals, and the inclusion of a Qi2 charger adds much greater versatility. I don't normally use wireless charging as I don't like having a dedicated accessory on my desk, but Baseus's solution makes it highly convenient to use, and the charger has strong magnets, doubling as a phone stand.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

As is the case with most Qi2 chargers, you'll ideally need to use a case with your Android phone — this isn't a problem with my iPhone 16 Pro Max. The best part about the Nomos is that a USB-C cable is built into the enclosure, so you don't need to use any other cable if you need to charge a single device. The retractable cable goes up to two meters, and the connector has a magnet that allows the cable to attach to the side of the Nomos when not in use.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The built-in cable goes up to 100W of power, and just like the brand's dedicated cables, it has six preset lengths that you can use. If you need additional power, the USB-C3 port hits 140W over the USB PD 3.1 standard, and this is the port that got the most amount of usage. I tested it with 140W power banks and notebooks, and it did a great job delivering reliable power.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Another thing that's of interest is the built-in panel; I'm a big fan of these on power banks, and it's good to see brands integrating the modules into charging stations as well. The panel allows you to see ports in use and real-time charging stats — including the Qi2 stand.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Baseus did a great job with the design itself; the Nomos doesn't take up too much room, and it has rubber feet at the bottom that ensures it stays planted on a desk. It connects via a detachable barrel plug, and other than the Baseus logo on the front panel, Qi2 label, and 140W written on the side, you don't get much in the way of branding.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The only issue with the design is that the side that houses the USB ports has a glossy coat, and it picks up smudges and scratches. There's a power button on the side that lets you toggle between the two available pages on the LCD screen; an overview showing all ports, and a screen showing the overall wattage that is going out.

Coming to the charging side of things, the Nomos has USB PD 3.1 and PD 3.0 alongside PPS, and you also get Qualcomm's QC3.0. Both the USB-C1 and C2 ports go up to 100W each, and as mentioned earlier, the C3 port hits 140W. The solitary USB-A port is limited to 15W, and Qi2 is also 15W.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

With all four USB ports in use and the Qi2 charger active, you get a 140W power budget, and the power going to individual ports changes based on the scenario. Here's a rundown of the power profiles you get with the Nomos:

USB-C1/C2 out (100W max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W) USB-C3 out (140W max): 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W), 28V/5A (140W)

5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), 20V/5A (100W), 28V/5A (140W) USB-A out (15W max): 5V/3A (15W)

5V/3A (15W) Qi2 out: 15W

15W USB-C1 + C2/USB-C1 + C3/USB-C2 + C3: 134W max

134W max USB-C1 + C2 + C3: 140W max

140W max USB-C1 + C2 + USB-A: 140W max

140W max USB-C2 + C3 + USB-A: 140W max

140W max USB-C1 + USB-C2 + Qi2: 140W max

140W max USB-C1 + USB-A + Qi2: 130W max

130W max USB-C1 + C2 + C3 + USB-A: 140W max

140W max USB-C1 + C2 +C3 + USB-A + Qi2: 140W max

That was a lot of data, and what you basically need to know is that the Nomos does a great job at charging up to five devices at once. I used it with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, OnePlus 13, Honor Magic 7 Pro, Vivo X200 Pro, a half-dozen power banks, and several Android tablets, and I didn't see any issues whatsoever.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

What's notable about the charging station is that it is smaller than other options, and I like the built-in cable. But the biggest differentiator is the Qi2 charging stand; it basically means I don't have to use a phone stand on my desk, and that alone makes the Nomos worthy of recommendation. If you need an all-in-one desk charger, this is the one to get.