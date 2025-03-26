These are the best-sounding budget earbuds I've ever used, and they're just $25 right now

Deals
By published

Tagry's X08 are an unbeatable bargain.

Tagry X08 earbuds in-hand
(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There are hundreds of great choices if you need new earbuds, and Tagry's X08 stand out in the budget segment for the sheer value they deliver. These earbuds are back down to $25 as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and that's a steal considering the sound quality they offer. Clearly, I'm not the only one who agrees that these are a terrific deal — the earbuds have racked up over 10,000 sales in the last month on Amazon alone, with a score of 4.4/5 from over 70,000 ratings on the platform.

Tagry X08
Tagry X08: was $49 now $25 at Amazon

There's no question that you're getting more than your money's worth with the Tagry X08. They have a lightweight design, good battery life, terrific sound quality, IPX5 ingress protection, and the case has a tiny LED that shows charge level. Coming in at $25, you just won't get another deal as good.

View Deal

There isn't much in the way of a distinctive design, but the X08 is available in eight color options, so you can pick up the buds in your favorite color. The case has an LED at the front that shows the charge level of the buds, and it is a nice addition. Battery life is pretty great, with the buds lasting just under six hours between charges.

They have a lightweight design and a comfortable fit that ensures there's no fatigue even with extended use. The IPX5 water resistance makes the X08 a good choice while running or working out, and there are zero issues with connectivity — I used the buds with the Find X8 Pro and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and it maintained a rock-solid signal.

The sound quality is the real differentiator; the X08 just doesn't sound like most budget earbuds, delivering a vibrant and engaging sound with plenty of vigor.
Basically, these are the best-sounding budget earbuds I've ever used, and I tested over well over a hundred earbuds over the last half-decade.

There are gesture controls as well, but they tend to be a little finicky at times. Outside of that, I didn't see any problems with the X08. Their retail price in itself is a good deal, but at $25, there's just no reason not to get these earbuds.

Harish Jonnalagadda
Harish Jonnalagadda
Senior Editor - Asia

Harish Jonnalagadda is Android Central's Senior Editor of Asia. In his current role, he oversees the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, networking products, and AV gear. He has been testing phones for over a decade, and has extensive experience in mobile hardware and the global semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.

