The Galaxy Buds' audio upgrades are spreading their wings to more Samsung devices

What you need to know

Auracast is now reaching more Samsung devices beyond premium smart TVs to include additional Samsung phones and tablets.

Samsung is introducing 360 Audio to select smart TV models, including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLED, and OLED S95D models.

Auto Switch, which allows seamless transitions between devices during calls, is expanding to laptops like the Galaxy Book4 series with One UI 6.0.

Samsung has announced that it's expanding support for various audio technologies like Auracast, 360 Audio, and Auto Switch.

While these aren't entirely new features on their own, they're making their way to some new devices. Let's talk about Auracast first, a Bluetooth tech that lets one device blast audio to countless others. It recently made its way to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy S24 phone series after being initially available on Samsung's premium smart TVs. Now, more Samsung phones and tablets are getting Auracast support.

Your devices need to be running Samsung's One UI 6.1 or newer to be able to broadcast Auracast audio. Eligible models are the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets.

On the other hand, if you're rocking a Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, A54 5G, M54 5G, or Tab Active 5 5G with One UI 5.1.1 or above (in addition to the aforementioned models), your device will be able to receive Auracast streams.

Samsung is also bringing 360 Audio to certain smart TV models, including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and QLED models, as well as OLED models such as the S95D and S90D. 360 Audio is a surround sound technology that uses head tracking to make it seem like the audio is coming from every direction. Currently, this feature is up and running on specific Samsung phones and tablets.

As for Auto Switch, Samsung is expanding this nifty feature to include laptops too, such as the Galaxy Book 4 series, as long as they're running One UI 6.0. It's a snazzy feature where your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro seamlessly hops between your Samsung tablets or TVs and your smartphone when a call rings in. Once you wrap up the call, your Buds bounce back to your previous connection.

Meanwhile, the Interpreter feature that debuted with the Galaxy S24 phones is now compatible with your Galaxy Buds. This means real-time translation will flow into your Buds while the person on the other end catches it through your phone speaker.

These updates will start rolling out in stages by the end of this month for the Galaxy Buds 2, Buds FE, and Buds 2 Pro.