OnePlus Buds Pro 3 debut again in a new color with nifty upgrades

What you need to know

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in new blue color announced alongside the OnePlus 13 series.

They still retail at $179, and the new color is to complement the OnePlus 13's blue hue.

Alongside the new colors, the flagship buds also get some notable upgrades like Steady Connection, and AI Translation feature, which works when paired with OnePlus phones.

The OnePlus 13 and 13R have now been officially launched globally, and the company has also introduced its flagship Buds Pro 3 in a new color variant, in addition to some upgrades that they get via OTA.

Firstly, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will now be available in the Sapphire Blue color variant, adding to the Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance colors launched last year. Per the shared release, the new blue shade complements the OnePlus 13's signature blue hue.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3, in addition to the color variant, also includes some notable upgrades like Steady Connect, which promises to enhance Bluetooth connectivity and the audio experience for up to 360 meters. It works seamlessly for listening to music and taking calls, even if the phone is placed in another room.

In collaboration with the OnePlus 13 series, the Buds Pro 3 also introduces AI Translation for everyday communication. It means a user can utilize the earbuds during bilingual communication scenarios, wherein the other person can have a smoother conversation with the help of the AI Translation app on the handset for seamless conversation.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

All the announced features will be rolled out to the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 through an OTA update, and the company notes it will work flawlessly when the buds are paired with the OnePlus phones.

For the uninitiated, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launched last year already turned out to be one of the best earbuds that the company has ever made. They were known for their outstanding sound, lightweight design, IP55 ingress protection, and decent battery life.

Users interested in trying out the new color of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be able to purchase it starting today (January 7) through the company website. Despite the introduction of the new color variant, the company is still keeping the price intact, retailing at $179 in the U.S.