The new OnePlus Buds 3 pack a punch for just $99

What you need to know

OnePlus has launched its latest wireless earbuds alongside its new flagship smartphone.

The OnePlus Buds 3 supports Hi-Res Audio and adaptive ANC and can last up to 10 hours per charge (or a total of 44 hours).

The OnePlus Buds 3 go on sale in February in the United States and are priced at just $99.

In addition to the OnePlus 12 and 12R, which launched globally on Tuesday, OnePlus also has new earbuds on the way that won't break the bank.

The OnePlus Buds 3 aren't the flagship earbuds we were expecting, although they look a lot like the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and they offer plenty of value for the price, especially when you pit them against other cheap wireless earbuds. OnePlus promises these lightweight earbuds will provide an "exceptional audio experience" thanks to the dual dynamic drivers backed by a 10.4mm woofer and 6mm tweeter. The earbuds are also certified for Hi-Res Audio, including support for the LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

But it's not just the audio where these excel. OnePlus claims that the Buds 3 can block up to 49dB of noise with the ANC on, which isn't too shabby for middle-of-the-road wireless earbuds. This is further enhanced by the ability to optimize your sound based on your environment and the buds' Adaptive ANC, which further optimizes noise cancellation based on the shape of your ear. This helped the OnePlus Buds 3 earn a TÜV Rheinland certification as a High-Performance Noise Cancellation device, meaning these should be able to give even the best wireless earbuds a run for their money when it comes to blocking out noise.

Even with all that going on, the Buds 3 has great battery life and can last a full 10 hours on a charge. The included charging case brings the total battery life to 44 hours, which means you can spend less time charging and more time jamming. And for those moments when you run out of juice, you can get an impressive 7-hours of playback time from a 10-minute charge.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Gamers will enjoy the 94ms of latency, while more active users can have some peace of mind with the IP55 water and dust resistance, meaning your sweaty workouts shouldn't phase these. And for easy volume adjustment, the Buds 3 come with touch controls, so you don't have to pull out your phone.

The OnePlus Buds 3 come in blue or black and are priced at just $99, although there's a nice discount if you also buy the OnePlus 12 or 12R. The earbuds will be available on February 5 in the U.S. and February 13 in Europe.