Nothing hints at another launch happening soon

What you need to know

Shortly after launching the Nothing Phone 2a, the company is already teasing a new product.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the beetle used to hype up the Nothing Ear 2 makes a return, this time facing a yellow frog. This teaser might be referencing a new pair of Nothing earbuds.

A separate leak reveals that two Nothing phones are in the works, and should be released sometime this year.

Nothing just launched its budget smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, early last month. However, the company is already looking ahead to its next product launch, which looks to be a new set of earbuds. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing posted a cryptic message alongside an image of a black beetle staring at a yellow frog. To find out more, Nothing tells us to wait for the company's next community update slated for April 18.

On its own, the post doesn't give us much to go off of, but this isn't the first time we've seen the black beetle. It appeared in teasers and promotional material related to the Nothing Ear 2, which were released in March 2023. Nothing has a history of using bugs to market earbuds, with a ladybug representing the original Nothing Ear. We don't know what the yellow frog means yet, but it's reasonable to expect that this teaser has something to do with a new pair of earbuds.

Play Date. Want to hear more? Don’t miss our next Community Update.18 April 2024. pic.twitter.com/KMAXbDWlb1April 3, 2024 See more

Nothing could be hinting at a successor to the Nothing Ear 2 or the Nothing Ear Stick, as well as a new audio product altogether. Those are the two earbuds currently available from Nothing, but the company also sells Buds, Buds Pro, and Neckband Pro through the CMF by Nothing sub-brand.

Separately, Android expert and leaker Dylan Roussel on X posted the codenames of two upcoming Nothing smartphones. One device is codenamed "PacmanPro," while another is known as "Tetris." The Nothing Phone 2a was known internally as Pacman, so the PacmanPro moniker could be referencing a variation of the Phone 2a. Nothing has already publicly revealed that at least one Phone 2a variation is coming through the company's Community Edition contest, where fans can help design the new model.

PacmanPro - Tetris.Hi Nothing team 👋 https://t.co/fTp4p5UutEApril 3, 2024 See more

We'll likely learn more about Nothing's new audio product later this month at the community update scheduled for April 18. The phones are likely further out, but a prior leak from Roussel claims they will both launch sometime this year. At least one of those devices is expected to be a flagship successor to Phone 2, which will probably be called the Nothing Phone 3.