Nothing Phone 3 rumored to feature Qualcomm's latest flagship variant

Early rumors suggest Nothing's Phone 3 will feature Qualcomm's toned-down Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

The chip launched in March and clocked at 3.0GHz with a singular high-performance core.

Rumors add that the Phone 3 could also see a price increase in India, which could affect the U.S. market.

It hasn't been too long since the Nothing Phone 2 hit the market, and rumors are beginning to swirl regarding Nothing's next flagship device, the Phone 3.

According to 91Mobiles (Hindu), the Nothing Phone 3 will supposedly feature Qualcomm's latest SoC variant, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (via PhoneArena). The post adds that an industry official closer to the matter confirmed as much, alongside a claim that the device will rise in price — for one market, at least.

The source alleged that the Phone 3 will see a price of ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 when it launches in India. A rough estimate sees the device priced anywhere from $480 to nearly $540 in the U.S. if the rumors prove true. Rumors add that Nothing is "not interested" in pursuing the premium market of smartphones.

Apparently, the company wants to strike a balance between budget and premium without asking consumers for too much.

Pricing is always an object of curiosity, and, as PhoneArena noted, the Phone 2 launched with a $600 price tag in 2023. If Nothing is considering a price hike in India, perhaps we'd see the same in the U.S. For now, it's speculated that the device could see a nearly $100 increase in the US if these rumors are correct.

Regarding its chip, Qualcomm debuted the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which turned out to be a toned-down variant of the flagship SD 8 Gen 3. The chip clocked in at 3.0GHz alongside a singular high-performance core, slightly slower than its larger sibling's 3.3GHz max speed. The company stated the chip was designed to take on on-device AI features, similar to the beefier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The announcement stated the chip features Quad HD Plus display support at 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10/10+ support, and more.

More information about the Nothing Phone 3 is scarce for now. The Nothing Phone 2 launched with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, as Carl Pei stated he felt more comfortable with its tried-and-true capabilities over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Consumers were met with a 6.7-inch display and a maximum 512GB internal storage size.

Moreover, the Phone 2 launched last summer, which means teasers for the Phone 3 could start soon. The company started teasing the Phone 2 in May, meaning it may take a similar approach this year.