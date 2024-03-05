CMF Neckband Pro and new Buds go official, expanding the brand's audio lineup

What you need to know

CMF by Nothing expands its audio lineup with Neckband Pro and Buds.

They both come with ANC, are launched in the Indian and European regions, and should be available in other markets soon.

CMF Buds come as a shorter sibling to the Buds Pro, launched in September last year.

CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing, has created yet another affordable product alongside the Phone 2a. They are dubbed CMF Buds and CMF Neckband Pro and expand the company's current audio product lineup.

The Neckband Pro follows the design aesthetic of the CMF products, featuring a bright orange shade throughout. While they look like traditional neckbands out there, the orange shade coupled with the unique volume knob makes them more appealing, especially in the budget segment it falls in.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

Nothing claims these Neckband Pro are the first pair of headphones that fall in the segment featuring ANC of up to 50dB. These are equipped with an unnamed chipset and five HD mics with clear voice technology for better quality and clear calls. In addition to the ANC, they have a transparency mode to let users be aware of their surroundings when required.

The unnamed processor also offers a Spatial Audio Effect for the audio they listen to, including music, movies, and games. CMF says these headphones enhance bass with CMF's Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, which offers five adjustable levels through the Nothing X app. It further "detects music signals in real time for a clearer bass effect."

The knob, which the company calls a 3-in-1 smart dial, will allow users to adjust volume, play/pause or skip tracks, and control ANC with a spin or press, notes CMF in the announcement post. The headphones seem to be workout-friendly, with an IP55 rating. The Neckband Pro is powered by a 220mAh battery that promises a 37-hour playback. A quick 10-minute charge further promises 18-hour playback with ANC disabled.

Neckband Pro will be available in India starting March 11 and will cost Rs 1,999 (~$24); however, CMF is offering an introductory price of Rs 1,799 (~$22) at the start.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

CMF Buds, on the other hand, are a cheaper alternative to the Buds Pro, which were introduced in September last year during the sub-brand's debut. Again, they claim to be best-in-class offerings from the company in the budget segment they are aiming for. They also feature ANC with up to 42dB coupled with transparency mode.

The CMF Buds come with four HD mics aided by Clear Voice Technology for clearer calls. The earbuds also sport Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 paired with five popular EQ settings from the aforementioned app.

As for the design, they look a lot like their siblings, Buds Pro. The orange shade is mandatory; however, the charging case they come with is again unique, which is further equipped with a 460mAh battery capacity. On the other hand, each earbud has a 45mAh battery with a claim of up to eight hours of playback time, and the charging case additionally offers 35.5 hours of juice to the buds.

The CMF Buds are priced at Rs 2,499 (~$30) for the Indian market and have an introductory price of Rs 2,299 (~$28). For reference, the CMF Buds Pro came in at Rs 3,499 (~$43) last year.