New Nothing Ear (2) leak spills the beans ahead of the launch

What you need to know

Alleged Nothing Ear (2) specs leak ahead of the launch.

The Ear (2) will have 11.6mm drivers, the same as Ear (1).

They are said to feature an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Ear (2) buds will likely weigh lighter and have improved battery life.

We have been hearing about Nothing’s next-generation earbuds, dubbed Ear (2), for a while now. The company is gearing up for its launch next week on March 22. While we already know how they will look — thanks to the leaked renders, new information is now out ahead of the launch.

As noted by The Tech Outlook (in tandem with OnLeaks), the upcoming Nothing Ear (2) will incorporate 11.6mm speakers as the previous model. They are said to equip hybrid ANC, and in terms of weight, they will weigh a tad bit lighter than the predecessor model. It translates to each bud weighing 4.5 grams while the Ear (1) measured 4.7 grams.

Similarly, the Ear (2) buds are said to offer a 36-hour playback time, including the case, wherein the last-gen buds offered up to 34 hours. Each earbud will provide a 6-hour listening time on a full charge. The Ear (2) buds case will equip a USB Type-C port and simultaneously support Qi-compatible wireless charging.

The buds will apparently sport an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, something Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed in a recent interview with Forbes. Pei also confirmed support for LHDC 5.0, which enables high-resolution audio over Bluetooth.

The other rumored improvements on the Ear (2) buds over the previous model comprise the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously. Moreover, the Tech Outlook report further hints at a personalized ANC feature with the Ear (2) next to an advanced EQ that gives users more options to play.

(Image credit: The Tech Outlook, OnLeaks)

(Image credit: The Tech Outlook, OnLeaks)

(Image credit: The Tech Outlook, OnLeaks)

As for the design, the leaked renders of Ear (2) by OnLeaks early last month indicate a pretty familiar design as Ear (1). The successor will have the same transparent design as the Ear (1). In addition, the Ear (2) buds will feature an adjustable ear stabilizer that effectively stops the buds from falling out of the ear. Also, with Ear (2), the noise-canceling microphone on each bud seems to be changing its positioning from the top to the earbud’s stem compared to the previous model.

Overall, the expected specs of the upcoming Ear (2) from Nothing hint at a significant update over Ear (1). This is still promising considering the cost-effective segment the earbuds fall in.