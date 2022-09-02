Jabra Elite 5 brings ANC with plenty of battery life for $150

What you need to know

Jabra Elite 5 in-ear wireless earbuds announced for $150.

They feature ANC, have decent battery life, and are in two colorways.

They feature Bluetooth 5.2 and can stay connected to two devices simultaneously with Bluetooth Multipoint.

Jabra Elite 5 are the latest pair of truly wireless earbuds announced (opens in new tab) by the company. This new pair of earbuds sit right in between Jabra's current TWS lineup comprising Elite 7 and Elite 7 Active; and Elite 4 Active and the entry-level Elite 3 earbuds. The mid-range TWS comes with Hybrid ANC and promises a good battery life.

On the design front, the Elite 5 looks identical to the Elite 4 Active and Elite 3 models, including the charging case design. The Elite 5 are offered in two colorways — Titanium Black and Gold Beige. Jabra suggests that these buds are ergonomically designed to stay fit in your ears and feature a closed earbud design for noise isolation. They also come with IP55 water and dust resistance.

The new in-ear earphones are powered by 6mm drivers on the inside coupled with SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX codecs. The audio can be further tweaked from the Jabra Sound+ app, which gives users music levels across five bands to tweak, like from bass or mid-range. There is also Spotify Tap playback, which instantly lets you access the music streaming service. The earbuds come with physical buttons, which can also be configured through the Sound+ app.

The Elite 5 earbuds pack in six microphones underneath, of which the external ones are said to be always active. The highlighted Hybrid ANC feature utilizes these feedback microphones on the inside and feedforward microphones on the outside. They work together to block the outside noise and give users better call quality and a decent audio listening experience.

While there is ANC to block out noise, the earbuds also have an adjustable HearThrough feature that lets users hear the outside world without pulling out the earbuds.

The connectivity options on the Elite 5 rely on Bluetooth 5.2, which further supports Bluetooth Multipoint to stay connected to at least two devices simultaneously. The earbuds have the capability to pair to up to six devices as well. Besides, for instant pairing, the Elite 5 supports Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

The battery life on the Elite 5 earbuds also appears promising. With ANC ON, the earbuds promise seven hours of playback time, and with the charging case, it can go up to 28 hours. However, with ANC OFF, it translates to nine hours and 36 hours, respectively. The charging case additionally supports wireless charging. It utilizes a USB Type-C interface for wired charging, and a quick 10-minute charge promises a one-hour battery life.

The Elite 5 earbuds also feature voice assistance features like Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, when paired with Android devices.

Under $150, these seemingly new earbuds with the above-outlined features could take on some of the best wireless earbuds. Additionally, a limited launch offer on Jabra's website gets you a $20 discount.