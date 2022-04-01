This Amazon deal gets you a pair of Echo Buds for over half off

If you're in the mood to shop, we have an Echo Buds deal that offers the lowest price we've ever seen for the wireless earbuds. Amazon's Echo Buds (2nd generation) usually retail for $119.99, but the online retailer has dropped 58% off the price, bringing the total to a mere $49.99. The earbuds have never been so cheap, even during the holiday season when they dropped down to $70.

That's an excellent value for wireless earbuds that we ranked as one of the best Alexa devices around. The earbuds are lightweight and discreet, with built-in vents to relieve the pressure on your ears and a shorter nozzle for a comfy fit. Amazon developed its own active noise cancellation (or ANC) technology for the second generation of Echo Buds, resulting in earbuds that block twice as much noise as the previous model.

Of course, because it's an Amazon product, you can expect hands-free access to Alexa, plus two stylish color options and impressive battery life (up to 15 hours on a single charge). While they may not be the best wireless earbuds on the market, the value here is absolutely unmatched.

The 58%-off deal is only available when you opt for the wired charging case, but you'll still get to choose between color options Glacier White and Black. It's unclear how long this deal is going to last, so don't wait if you need a new pair of earbuds and you want a solid pair for cheap.

If you need a little more information before taking the leap, check out our complete review of the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen), where our editor-in-chief (and Alexa aficionado) Jeramy Johnson takes a deep dive into everything these wireless earbuds have to offer.

Alexa has grown a lot since the debut of Amazon Echo in 2014, and keeping up with all of its (her?) developments can be quite overwhelming. Luckily, we've done the work for you with a detailed roundup of Amazon accessories, or you can see how Alexa compares to the competition with our comprehensive Google Assistant vs. Alexa piece.