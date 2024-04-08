Fiio JT1 review: These entry-level headphones are a fantastic value

The JT1 feature the same great attention to detail that Fiio lavishes on its premium products. You get a comfortable design with plush ear pads and a lightweight construction, and the detachable cable is of a high quality. The over-ear headphones feature 50mm drivers, and they deliver a smooth sound with plenty of detail. The sound quality is among the best in the sub-$100 segment, and they're easy to drive.

Fiio only started making over-ear headphones a year ago, but as is usually the case when the brand enters a new category, it rolled out a wave of new products. While the initial offerings catered to the mid-range segment, Fiio is now focusing on the entry-level segment with the introduction of the JT1.

I liked what Fiio did with the FT3, but it was the FT5 that allowed the brand to distinguish itself in the mid-range segment. And while there is a decent amount of momentum in the category, it's the budget segment that sees a bulk of the activity — and sales.

That's why it's interesting to see that the JT1 retail for just $57 on Amazon. They're out of stock as of writing, but you can pick them up via Fiio's official store for $69, or wait until they're available on Amazon once again. Like other entry-level Fiio products, the JT1 are branded under the Jade Audio label.

Fiio says it focused on the sound quality instead of outward aesthetics, and that is evident. The JT1 don't really have a distinct design ethos, and they don't share any resemblances to the FT3 or FT5. That isn't a big issue considering just how affordable these headphones, and to its credit, Fiio continues to offer exquisite build quality on all of its products — the JT1 included.

The earcups on the JT1 are made out of plastic, but the headband and the yokes connecting the earcups to the headband use aluminum, and it gives the headphones good structural rigidity. There isn't much in the way of swivel, and you miss out on the hard shell case that's bundled with the FT3 and FT5; you just get a basic carrying pouch.

That said, the JT1 nails the basics. The headband uses a suspension design and distributes the weight of the headphones evenly across your head, and the leatherette material offers adequate cushioning. The best part is that the JT1 don't weigh as much; at just 301g, they're much more comfortable than either the FT3 or FT5.

Although the design is a bit plain, it looks good in its own right, and the visible screws and aluminum exterior gives the JT1 an industrial look. The leatherette ear pads are large and very comfortable, and they can be easily switched out if you want to use aftermarket options.

As someone who regularly uses the Audeze MM-500 and FT5, the lighter size of the JT1 made a big difference in daily use. The ear pads are just the right size, and they're incredibly soft and offer excellent comfort. I used a lot of budget headphones over the last two years, and the JT1 may just be the most comfortable yet.

There are plenty of other tweaks to the JT1 that make the headphones stand out; they feature a detachable cable with 3.5mm plugs that connect to each earcup, and the cable that you get in the box is similar to that of the FT5. It has a 3.5mm plug, and you get a 3.5mm to 6.35mm connector in the box if you want to use it with a source that has a 6.35mm out. Interestingly, the cable has an inline mic and controls, but the quality of the mic isn't good.

The JT1 has a closed-back design, but there are vents on the outside of each earcup that does a good job relieving pressure, and the clamping force is light; if anything, I wanted the headphones to have a slightly tighter seal.

With a sensitivity of 103dB and impedance of just 32Ω, you can drive the JT1 with just about any source. I used the headphones with Fiio's KA5 dongle DAC and the M15S audio player, and you can use any budget dongle DAC to get the most out of the audio.

On that subject, the JT1 sound great — particularly when you consider what they cost. The low-end has plenty of vibrancy and is highly engaging, and mid-bass is exaggerated, delivering a satisfying rumble. The mid-range is clean and detailed, and vocals come through with a lot of clarity. The treble has good definition, but it doesn't have much in the way of extension, so you miss out on some detail.

The soundstage is wide given the JT1 feature 50mm closed-back dynamic drivers, and on the whole, the sound signature is clearly aimed at casual listening. It has a smooth quality to it that delivers good detail and clarity, and while you miss out on some nuance, it pairs well with a variety of genres.

Ultimately, the JT1 are a good choice if you want budget headphones with a comfortable fit and great sound quality. Fiio didn't go overboard with the features, instead focusing on areas that truly matter. As a result, the JT1 sound better than most other budget headphones I used.