Fiio JH5 review: These see-through budget IEMs put Nothing to shame

The JH5 combine elegant see-through styling with sturdy build quality and a comfortable fit. The sound characteristic is geared toward casual listening, with these IEMs delivering a vibrant bass with plenty of rumble that makes it highly enjoyable. They may not be highly resolving or technical, but if you want budget IEMs that look good and sound great, the JH5 may just be the ideal choice.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Fiio is a powerhouse when it comes to the budget segment, and the brand continues to roll out options that excel at value. The JH5 illustrates this quite well; the IEMs have a hybrid driver that sees a dynamic driver paired with four balanced armature drivers, and it has a new design that looks modern.

Best of all, the JH5 costs just $79 on Amazon, making it an unbelievable value. Like the JD3 and JD7, the JH5 is branded under the Jade Audio label, but it stands out quite a bit from the brand's other offerings. On that note, Fiio sells the JH5 in two options: black and silver. The silver version in particular looks terrific, and it doesn't look like a budget product in the least.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

A big part of that has to do with the new design. The JH5 has a 3D-printed acrylic shell, and it has a clear design that lets you view all the parts housed underneath. You can make out the dynamic drivers, the four BA drivers, and even the individual driver chambers that ensure there's no crossover between frequencies. I'm a big fan of see-through designs, and this is what I wanted Nothing to do with the Ear 2 — actually show off the hardware.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The JH5 fits comfortably thanks to the contoured shell design, and I didn't see any issues in that area. It doesn't exert too much pressure on the ear canal, and the shells are lightweight enough that you don't notice any fatigue with extended use. The vent at the back has a grille, and on the whole, the IEMs are great for casual listening.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Fiio went with a faceplate featuring a zinc alloy, and it looks modern. The design blends seamlessly with the shell, and again, it conveys a sense of elegance that makes the JH5 look much more premium than its price tag suggests. That said, the glossy texture is prone to smudging.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Build quality is outstanding, and in the four months I used the JH5, I didn't see any problems with the fit and finish of the product. The bundled silver-plated cable is of a good quality as well, and it has standard 2-pin connectors; I liked the cable so much that I used it with a half-dozen IEMs. It has a 3.5mm connector with an angled design, and while a 4.4mm balanced port would have been ideal, the single-ended jack is good enough.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

You also get a good selection of silicone ear tips bundled in the package, but what I like the most is the HB11 storage case. The slide-out case offers excellent protection, and it has a slotted design that lets you stack it with other cases — or even mount Lego minifigs. While I like the design of the case, it isn't exactly portable, and is considerably larger than most IEM cases you get in this segment.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

With a sensitivity of 112dB and 13Ω, the JH5 can be easily driven by any source. But as always, you'll make the most out of the drivers by pairing the buds with a good portable source; a dongle DAC like the KA11 or KA13 makes a big difference.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The JH5 retains Fiio's characteristic sound, but you get much better vibrancy, particularly in the low-end. Bass notes have a satisfying rumble and texture, and the sub-bass has good definition that makes listening to bass-focused tunes highly enjoyable. Mids are similarly detailed, and while the vocal presentation isn't as natural as Fiio's other hybrid driver designs, it is clear.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Treble is decent in its own right, but it has limited extension. You don't get any sibilance though, and given the tweaks to the tuning, it's clear that Fiio designed the JH5 for casual listening sessions and not necessarily as a technical set.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Overall, there is a lot to like with the JH5. The design gives the IEMs a distinct presence, and while the case is just too big, I like the quirkiness on offer. The IEMs have excellent isolation in addition to a comfortable fit, and the cable is one of the better options in this segment.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The JH5 doesn't have the same technical prowess as Fiio's other hybrid drivers, but the sound is highly enjoyable, and the exuberant bass combined with vibrant mids make it fun to use with a lot of genres. Ultimately, it's the value that makes the JH5 such a good choice — you're getting a standout sound along with an elegant design and a decent amount of accessories.