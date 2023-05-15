Beats Studio Plus show up at Best Buy ahead of rumored launch

What you need to know

Retail product images of the alleged Beats Studio Plus wireless earbuds leaked.

The earbuds have apparently arrived at Best Buy, which suggests an imminent launch.

The photos showcase what to expect from the new wireless earbuds, from long battery life to ANC and Android compatibility.

Last month we got a first look at Apple’s Beats Studio Plus earbuds renders way ahead of launch, which revealed the buds in all their glory. Their design gave us Nothing Ear (2) vibes when we first saw the design.

Reliable tipster Ben Geskin has shared new retail product images on Twitter, which apparently show the earbuds arriving at Best Buy and hinting at an imminent launch. The shared retail box images confirm the design we witnessed through renders last month. They feature a translucent design, which is quite prevalent with the Ear (1) and newer Ear (2), designed by Nothing.

Exclusive: Beats Studio Buds+ arrived at Best Buy pic.twitter.com/dCcHH2z1pFMay 12, 2023

In a corresponding tweet, Geskin further pointed at an Amazon listing, corroborating with the earlier leak, which hinted at a launch date slated for May 18. It also revealed an alleged price tag, which is set at $169.95.

Geskin also shares additional images of the retail packaging that reveals the color options of the alleged Beats Studio Plus. Alongside the translucent design variant, we could also see the traditional colorways, including white and black options.

The other element to expect with the upcoming Beats Studio Plus is Active Noise Cancellation, a top feature found on just about all of the best wireless earbuds. In addition, there will also be a transparency mode to accommodate users who wish to listen to ambient sounds when necessary. The retail packaging also hints at Beats Studio Plus featuring "powerful, balanced sound" next to Spatial Audio.

The packaging also confirms the 36-hour battery life (9 hours from earbuds and an additional 27 hours through the case), although that appears to be achieved with ANC turned off.

Lastly, these Studio Plus buds will be compatible with Apple products alongside Android devices.