Anker's new wireless earbuds can track your heart rate and sleep

Anker has announced new Soundcore products with unique features that go beyond simply improving sound quality. The latest models are the Soundcore Liberty 4, with heart rate tracking capabilities, and the Sleep A10 earbuds, which aim to fix how you sleep.

The Liberty 4 is Anker's first pair of earbuds with a stem, with dual dynamic drivers housed in each bud. With a built-in gyroscope and spatial audio algorithm to track your head movements, it promises an immersive listening experience. Anker claims the earbuds can last up to nine hours of playtime on a single charge or seven hours with ANC turned on, and top out at 28 hours with the charging case.

In addition to the usual sound features, the Liberty 4 can read your heart rate. The in-ear sensor is designed to monitor your heart rate, and you can access your daily data via Soundcore's companion app. The Liberty 4 includes active noise cancellation powered by Anker's HearID technology, as well as a multi-point connection for seamless device switching, as do many of the best wireless earbuds.

The Liberty 4 will retail for $150, and it will be available from early October. It ships in black and white color options.

Anker has also made inroads into a new category for the company's earbuds line by unveiling the Soundcore Sleep A10, its first sleep earbuds that aim to challenge the Bose Sleepbuds II. The Sleep A10 promises to block up to 35dB of noise with its four-point noise masking system. For context, that's 15dB more than any of the best sleep headphones available today, according to Anker.

The Sleep A10 buds also promise to help you sleep better by monitoring your sleep patterns. A record of your sleep habits will be displayed on the app in order to help you adjust sleep conditions.

Anker says the earbuds are comfortable to wear, even for side sleepers, and that they also double as a personal alarm clock. Unlike most other brands, which are limited to playing audio from specific apps, you can also play any audio via Bluetooth.

You can purchase the Sleep A10 earbuds via Soundcore's online store and Amazon from today for $180.