Our own Jeramy Johnson joins Ara, Nick, and Jerry for an avalanche of Amazon product announcements. The crew also check out the latest news on Pixel 6, YouTube's ban on vaccine misinformation, and more.
Listen now
Links:
- Scare-amy Johnson 🎃 (@jeramyutgw) / Twitter
- Amazon Event 2021: Everything announced including Astro, Echo Show 15, and Ring's drone camera | Android Central
- The new Amazon Echo Show 15 wants to be the ultimate digital photo frame | Android Central
- Want to try Amazon's new drone camera? You need to sign up right now | Android Central
- Ring goes after Google with new line of home security devices and services | Android Central
- Blink launches $50 video doorbell with two-year battery life, new outdoor accessories | Android Central
- Amazon projects the new Glow will be perfect for kids and long-distance loved ones | Android Central
- New Amazon Halo View fitness tracker adds AMOLED screen, ditches the creepy mic | Android Central
- Amazon Astro is a $1,000 robot dog on wheels that you can preorder now | Android Central
- Android 12.1 looks like a much-needed upgrade ahead of rumored Pixel Fold | Android Central
- The Pixel 6 isn't even out yet and Google is already offering discounts | Android Central
- The Pixel 6 looks to finally debut Google Camera's most anticipated feature | Android Central
- Google is bringing some of the best Pixel features to more Android phones | Android Central
- Managing harmful vaccine content on YouTube
- Facebook is pressing pause on its 'Instagram Kids' project | Android Central
- Samsung is reportedly considering canceling the Galaxy S21 FE | Android Central
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Pay drops plans to offer Plex bank accounts after drawn-out waitlist
Google announced plans to offer bank accounts through Google Pay in 2020. However, those plans are no longer in motion, according to the tech giant.
Samsung just fixed one of the worst things about One UI
Samsung has reportedly decided to remove ads from its pre-installed apps such as Samsung Pay, Weather, and Samsung Themes.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Get your doodle on with the best high-tech drawing tablet
Aching to incorporate freehand lines into your digital creations? It sounds like you need a drawing tablet! We've put together the best models for your perusing pleasure.