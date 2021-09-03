Jabra Elite 7 Active Mint LargeSource: Jabra

Marton Barcza of TechAltar and crrowd joins Daniel and Nick for a conversation about the proliferation of earbuds and Qualcomm's announcement of a lossless Bluetooth audio codec.

The trio also cover some wearables news, speculation about Microsoft's upcoming Surface event, a new camera sensor from Samsung, and Google is rumored to be developing custom ARM silicon to be used in Chromebooks starting in 2023.

Finally, China is limiting online gameplay for children, and Apple will be making some changes to App Store policies as a result of an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission.

