Marton Barcza of TechAltar and crrowd joins Daniel and Nick for a conversation about the proliferation of earbuds and Qualcomm's announcement of a lossless Bluetooth audio codec.
The trio also cover some wearables news, speculation about Microsoft's upcoming Surface event, a new camera sensor from Samsung, and Google is rumored to be developing custom ARM silicon to be used in Chromebooks starting in 2023.
Finally, China is limiting online gameplay for children, and Apple will be making some changes to App Store policies as a result of an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission.
Listen now
Links:
- TechAltar (@TechAltar) / Twitter
- Jabra's new $200 wireless earbuds use bone conduction for better-than-AirPods call quality | Android Central
- Qualcomm is about to give your next wireless earbuds a CD quality boost with aptX Lossless | Android Central
- Why everybody is making earbuds - YouTube
- Fossil unveils the first Wear OS smartwatch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ | Android Central
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100: Neuer Quadcore für Wear OS-Uhren - WinFuture.de
- Microsoft announces September Surface event, may unveil Surface Duo 2 | Android Central
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may take its sweet time arriving with late October launch | Android Central
- Samsung unveils a crazy new 200MP camera sensor for smartphones | Android Central
- Google is reportedly working on custom ARM-based chips for Chromebooks | Android Central
- China Tightens Limits for Young Gamers and Bans School Night Play - The New York Times
- Japan Fair Trade Commission closes App Store investigation - Apple
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amazon is reportedly preparing to launch its own Alexa-powered TV in the US
According to Insider sources, an Amazon-branded TV has reportedly been in the works for some time and may launch soon.
Twitter plans to let you hide old tweets so they don't haunt you later
Twitter is reportedly working on new privacy features, including the ability to hide tweets after a certain period of time.
WhatsApp hit with $266 million fine for violating EU data privacy laws
WhatsApp has been fined €225 million for violating EU data protection laws.
Why spring for a smart plug when you can get a smart outlet?
Smart plugs are a great way to cheaply and easily control old, dumb electronics with voice assistants and home automation systems, but did you know that for just a bit more you can turn your actual outlets into smart outlets? We've identified what we think are some of the best smart wall outlets for your home.