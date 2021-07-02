Nick Sutrich has joined Android Central full-time, so he helps the crew blast into the long weekend with all the news about Wear OS that came out of MWC 2021. He, Daniel, Ara, and Jerry also talk about some new phones, Galaxy Buds 2, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Plus, and more.
Links:
- Nicholas Sutrich (@Gwanatu) / Twitter
- From dumpster fire to crown jewels: Wear OS finally got good at MWC 2021 | Android Central
- Samsung gives Wear OS a One UI makeover ahead of Galaxy Watch launch | Android Central
- The new Wear OS is coming first to Samsung's next Galaxy Watch launching later this summer | Android Central
- The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks gorgeous in these new leaked renders | Android Central
- Leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 renders leave little to the imagination | Android Central
- Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE may launch in just two markets due to chip shortage | Android Central
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus is here to make Android flagships even faster | Android Central
- Google will keep Nest devices updated longer than its Android phones | Android Central
- The Google Pixel 5a might actually arrive before Android 12 | Android Central
- This might be our first look at the OnePlus Nord 2's design | Android Central
- OnePlus Nord N200 5G review: Bringing 5G to the masses | Android Central
- What was your favorite era of Samsung Galaxy S phones? | Android Central
