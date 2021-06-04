Google Pixel Buds A Series ReviewSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

In this episode, Ara, Jerry, and Dan are joined by Adam Molina. He's the producer of Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast and a freelance journalist. They nerd out over Bluetooth headphones, lossless music streaming, upcoming Android phones, Led Zeppelin, and more.

