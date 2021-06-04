In this episode, Ara, Jerry, and Dan are joined by Adam Molina. He's the producer of Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast and a freelance journalist. They nerd out over Bluetooth headphones, lossless music streaming, upcoming Android phones, Led Zeppelin, and more.
Links:
- Adam Molina (@AdamLukas17) / Twitter
- The new Google Pixel Buds A-Series launch with a familiar design, more affordable price tag | Android Central
- Leaked promo video of the Sony WF-1000XM4 reveals a ton of features | Android Central
- Here's why Apple and Amazon are 'giving away' lossless music to subscribers | Android Central
- Apple Music will upgrade your audio at no extra cost, Android users to miss out on its best new features | Android Central
- Spotify launches new lossless 'HiFi' plan to take on Tidal and Amazon | Android Central
- Spotify's new 'Only You' feature brings in even more personalized playlists | Android Central
- Huawei Watch 3 review: Crown prince | Android Central
- Huawei guns for the iPad Pro with its first HarmonyOS tablet | Android Central
- Official Huawei P50 teaser gives a first look at the Galaxy S21 Ultra challenger | Android Central
- Xiaomi's insane new 200W 'HyperCharge' tech can charge a phone in just 8 minutes | Android Central
- OPPO Watch 2 tipped to feature the Snapdragon Wear 4100, may run Wear OS | Android Central
- Your Chromecast with Google TV could be getting a feature it should have had from day one | Android Central
- Apple TV arrives on the NVIDIA Shield and other Android TV devices | Android Central
Sponsors:
- Codecademy: Join the millions of people learning to code with Codecademy and see where coding can take you. Get 15% off your Codecademy Pro membership when you go to Codecademy.com and use promo code ANDROID.
