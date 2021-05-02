Samsung Galaxy A52 5GSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

On this episode, we talk about announcements to expect at Google I/O 2021, massive corporate earnings, and a truckload of new devices. We also wonder what the world would be like if Apple's iMessage came to Android.

Finally, we say goodbye to Russell Holly and Hayato Huseman as members of the team. Russell is moving on to become a Managing Editor for CNET, and Hayato will be joining the crew over at MKBHD's YouTube empire as a video producer. Maybe we can start calling him HHUHD? Good luck to you both, gentlemen. We will miss you so much!

Links:

