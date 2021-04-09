LG Wing ReviewSource: Android Central

Michael Fisher, Hayato Huseman, Derrek Lee, and Daniel Bader deliver a poignant eulogy of LG's smartphones as they exit the business. The crew also talk about the return of Google I/O as a virtual event, Google silicon rumors, budget Samsung phones, and more.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through June 30. Terms and conditions apply.

  • Hello Fresh: With HelloFresh, you get fresh, pre-measured ingredients and mouthwatering seasonal recipes delivered right to your door. Go to HelloFresh.com/12acp and use code 12acp for 12 free meals, including free shipping!

  • Ladder: Check out Ladder today to see if you're instantly approved for life insurance. Go to LadderLife.com/acp

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

PlayStation keeps shooting itself in the foot
bby what is u doin

PlayStation keeps shooting itself in the foot

PlayStation's been making the news a lot lately, and most of it not good. A new report from Bloomberg emphasizes a toxic culture where it chases the next big blockbuster only to let everyone else suffer.

Here's the real reason iMessage isn't available on Android
For obvious reasons

Here's the real reason iMessage isn't available on Android

Both Epic Games and Apple have published their court filings ahead of their antitrust trial next month. The court filing by Epic Games has revealed that Apple decided against releasing iMessage for Android in 2013 to keep users within its ecosystem.