Michael Fisher, Hayato Huseman, Derrek Lee, and Daniel Bader deliver a poignant eulogy of LG's smartphones as they exit the business. The crew also talk about the return of Google I/O as a virtual event, Google silicon rumors, budget Samsung phones, and more.
