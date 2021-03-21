Android 12 Silky HomeSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Daniel, Ara, Jerry, and Harish are here with your fix of Android news! Samsung is launching a trio of A series phones, and the launch date of the Galaxy S21 FE has leaked. Android 12 Developer Preview 2 adds a variety of new features, and Google is giving devs a raise by dropping Play Store commissions to 15%.

The team also discuss the 'Incognito' mode lawsuit, Soli radar in Google Nest Hub, and more.

