Daniel, Ara, Jerry, and Harish are here with your fix of Android news! Samsung is launching a trio of A series phones, and the launch date of the Galaxy S21 FE has leaked. Android 12 Developer Preview 2 adds a variety of new features, and Google is giving devs a raise by dropping Play Store commissions to 15%.
The team also discuss the 'Incognito' mode lawsuit, Soli radar in Google Nest Hub, and more.
Listen now
Links:
- New Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 5G step it up with flagship specs, 90Hz and 120Hz displays | Android Central
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch date just leaked — and it's coming sooner than you think | Android Central
- Samsung says it may not launch a new Galaxy Note this year | Android Central
- Android 12 Developer Preview 2 hands-on: Lighter dark mode and one-handed usability | Android Central
- Google drops Play Store commission to 15%, cutting app developers a break | Android Central
- Google's reputation means it needs to be more transparent when it comes to what 'incognito' really means | Android Central
- New Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) uses Soli radar tech to help you get a better night's sleep | Android Central
- Project Soli is an amazing innovation that's looking for a home | Android Central
- PS5 VR controllers revealed, featuring adaptive triggers and haptic feedback | Android Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Indeed gives you the smart tools to make hiring decisions quickly, and to be confident that you're making the right hire for your team. Try Indeed out with a free $75 credit at indeed.com/acp. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Offer valid through March 31.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
From the Editor's Desk: Merch in Amazon Music is an add-on that makes sense
Amazon Music has added the ability to purchase merchandise from your favorite artist directly from the app. Instead of being a tacky commercial add-on, I actually think it's low-key a pretty great feature.
The OnePlus 9 Pro may be good enough to turn OnePlus into a household name
It seems that making a great product isn't enough when it comes to a fickle phone market. If OnePlus wants to try, now is the time to make a move.
These are the best games you can play on Android
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
These Nokia phones deliver clean software, excellent value for your money
Right now, Nokia makes some of the best budget and mid-range phones in the market today. That's down to a combination of great hardware and collaboration with Google that allows HMD to offer Android One on all of its devices.