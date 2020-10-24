Daniel and Hayato welcome special guest Raymond Wong of Input for an in-depth conversation about iPhone 12 and his direct comparison to the Google Pixel camera system.
There's also a segment about OnePlus. The underdog has historically placed customers and value first, but some of their decisions have made us wonder if they are losing their way.
Foldable phones partially serve as a new product category. Rectangular slabs will still be around for quite awhile, but they are making mobile devices a lot more interesting. And they're definitely starting to justify their existence.
Links:
- Raymond Wong📱💾📼 (@raywongy) / Twitter
- iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Virtually flawless
- iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12: Release date, price, features, and more | iMore
- iPhone 12 Pro: Release date, price, and everything you need to know | iMore
- Google Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4a 5G: Which is right for you? | Android Central
- Google Pixel 4a 5G review: Pricing itself into a corner | Android Central
- OnePlus 8T review: Striking the perfect balance | Android Central
- The OnePlus 8T has a 120Hz display for only $750
- Has OnePlus finally sold out?
- We won! OnePlus no longer pre-installing Facebook apps and services on phones
- The LG Wing's swiveling display is exactly the kind of weird phone 2020 needs
- Exclusive Q&A: Panos Panay on how the Surface Duo transforms Microsoft again
- Surface Duo review: Microsoft didn't make a phone. It made the future.
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: The foldable you want at the price you don't
