Daniel and Hayato welcome special guest Raymond Wong of Input for an in-depth conversation about iPhone 12 and his direct comparison to the Google Pixel camera system.

There's also a segment about OnePlus. The underdog has historically placed customers and value first, but some of their decisions have made us wonder if they are losing their way.

Foldable phones partially serve as a new product category. Rectangular slabs will still be around for quite awhile, but they are making mobile devices a lot more interesting. And they're definitely starting to justify their existence.

Listen now