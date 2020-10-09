Daniel, Jerry, and Ara bring you fresh reviews of Chromecast with Google TV, Nest Audio, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and the LG Wing. They also chat about a huge update to Google Assistant for Android and discuss the current state of antitrust allegations against Google and other companies in the tech sector.
Listen now
Links:
- Chromecast with Google TV: Everything you need to know! | Android Central
- Nest Audio review: The best smart speaker for most people | Android Central
- Google Assistant for Android just got its biggest update in years | Android Central
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: The new flagship killer | Android Central
- LG Wing review: Swing and a miss | Android Central
- Google refutes House antitrust report, says it 'features outdated and inaccurate allegations' | Android Central
- What Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook have at stake in the antitrust fight - The Verge
- Google to face antitrust scrutiny in India for abusing its Android TV dominance | Android Central
- WarGames | Netflix
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Review: A huge leap in performance
The TicWatch Pro line of Wear OS watches have always been on the bulky side and running dated hardware. Despite that, the watches are still stand-out options in the Android smartwatch realm. Mobvoi addresses both of these downsides in the TicWatch Pro 3.
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the Chrome OS tablet we deserve
With everything you need in the box, a battery that won’t quit, and the tablet mode experience finally where we need it, Duet has broken the curse and given us a proper Chrome tablet.
These are the best USB-C cables you can find for Android Auto
Android Auto is an absolutely necessity when you’re driving, regardless of whether it's up to the store or for a long vacation. These cables will ensure that your phone stays protected, and charged, no matter what.