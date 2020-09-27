Daniel Bader is joined by Nick Sutrich and Jeramy Johnson to sift through the deluge of product announcements from Amazon. They also examine upcoming Google product leaks, including the Pixel 5. Oculus Quest 2 is on the way from Facebook. It's not without controversy, but it could end up being a solid Holiday gift choice this December.
SanDisk: No matter what kind of Android device you have, SanDisk has the perfect data storage solution for you. Get 10% OFF your first order of either a Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C flash drive or an Extreme microSD UHS-I Card by visiting: sandisk.com/ACP
