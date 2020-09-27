Amazon LunaSource: Amazon

Daniel Bader is joined by Nick Sutrich and Jeramy Johnson to sift through the deluge of product announcements from Amazon. They also examine upcoming Google product leaks, including the Pixel 5. Oculus Quest 2 is on the way from Facebook. It's not without controversy, but it could end up being a solid Holiday gift choice this December.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • SanDisk: No matter what kind of Android device you have, SanDisk has the perfect data storage solution for you. Get 10% OFF your first order of either a Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C flash drive or an Extreme microSD UHS-I Card by visiting: sandisk.com/ACP

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.