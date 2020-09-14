Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 multitaskingSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

The reviews are in for Galaxy Fold 2 and Surface Duo. But there's another entry into the dual screen phone market — the LG Wing is coming soon!

Russell Holly helps Daniel and Hayato navigate pricing and differences between the two next-gen Xbox consoles, Game Pass, and Google's Stadia service.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • SanDisk: No matter what kind of Android device you have, SanDisk has the perfect data storage solution for you. Get 10% OFF your first order of either a Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C flash drive or an Extreme microSD UHS-I Card by visiting: sandisk.com/ACP
  • Indeed: Indeed gives you the smart tools to make hiring decisions quickly, and to be confident that you're making the right hire for your team. Try Indeed out with a free $75 credit at indeed.com/acp. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Offer valid through September 30.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.