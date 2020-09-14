The reviews are in for Galaxy Fold 2 and Surface Duo. But there's another entry into the dual screen phone market — the LG Wing is coming soon!
Russell Holly helps Daniel and Hayato navigate pricing and differences between the two next-gen Xbox consoles, Game Pass, and Google's Stadia service.
LG Wing 5G is a dual-screen phone with a unique design, mid-range specs
LG Wing 5G is one of the most interesting Android smartphones released so far in 2020. It comes with a 6.8-inch OLED main display, which can rotate 90 clockwise 90 degrees to reveal a 3.9-inch secondary display.
Are you still liking the Galaxy Note 20?
It's been almost a month since the Note 20 came out. Now that you've had the phone for a little bit, how are you still liking it?
Why the Galaxy Fit 2 looks like the fitness tracker of my dreams
Fitness trackers and fitness smartwatches are quickly moving towards bold new features and ways of monitoring your health. The Galaxy Fit 2 doesn't do any of those things, but as a trusty and reliable fitness band, it looks kind of perfect.
Here are the best screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
Have you picked up one of the brand spanking new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablets? If so, don't forget to grab a screen protector for it to prevent the screen from cracks and scratches, not to mention rid it of fingerprints and smudges.