Daniel, Hayato, Jerry, and Harish convene for a look at the OnePlus 8T and the entry-level OnePlus Clover. The government in India sucks the fun out of smartphones with a ban on PUBG Mobile (along with Alipay and Baidu). The crew also talk about the TikTok situation and a fresh roadblock over algorithms.
Hayato reports on his first impressions of the Galaxy Fold 2 — the good news is Samsung seems to have addressed many concerns from the infamous first version.
Links:
- This could be our first look at the OnePlus 8T | Android Central
- Exclusive: Entry-level OnePlus Clover has 6000mAh battery, 720p display for $200
- Qualcomm unveils new 4G chipsets for 2020: meet the Snapdragon 720G, 662, and 460 | Android Central
- OnePlus Watch shows up, could be a rebranded OPPO Watch
- PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite banned in India along with Alipay, Baidu | Android Central
- TikTok deal runs into fresh roadblock over algorithms | Android Central
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 hands-on & unboxing: Flat-out impressive | Android Central
- Recursion: A Novel: Crouch, Blake: 9781524759780: Amazon.com: Books
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition on PS4 | Official PlayStation™Store US
