Daniel, Hayato, Jerry, and Harish convene for a look at the OnePlus 8T and the entry-level OnePlus Clover. The government in India sucks the fun out of smartphones with a ban on PUBG Mobile (along with Alipay and Baidu). The crew also talk about the TikTok situation and a fresh roadblock over algorithms.

Hayato reports on his first impressions of the Galaxy Fold 2 — the good news is Samsung seems to have addressed many concerns from the infamous first version.

