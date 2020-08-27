Daniel shares his Surface Duo unboxing experience with Jerry and Hayato as they survey the landscape of current and future foldables. There are also fresh rumors about Pixel 5 and the official release of Android 11 is inching closer.
Daniel also sits down for an interview with journalist and best-selling author Peter Nowak to chat about the current state of the Internet as a source for good, the telecom industry, and his new book: 'The Rise of Real-Life Superheroes and the Fall of Everything Else'.
Links:
- Unboxing the Surface Duo: Hands-on with Microsoft's ambitious new phone
- LG Wing's rotating dual-screen display shown off in leaked video
- Fold 2 shown off on video
- Samsung's next-gen foldables may have S Pen support, two-way folding design
- Google Pixel 5 will have a Snapdragon 765G, 90Hz display, ultra-wide camera
- Here's your best look yet at the Google Pixel 5
- Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 tipped to launch on September 30
- Android 11 Beta 3 finally comes to the Pixel 4a
- American Madness
- The Last Kingdom
- Dark
- The Rise of Real-Life Superheroes and the Fall of Everything Else — Peter Nowak
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Indeed gives you the smart tools to make hiring decisions quickly, and to be confident that you're making the right hire for your team. Try Indeed out with a free $75 credit at indeed.com/acp. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Offer valid through September 30.
- SanDisk: No matter what kind of Android device you have, SanDisk has the perfect data storage solution for you. Get 10% OFF your first order of either a Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C flash drive or an Extreme microSD UHS-I Card by visiting: sandisk.com/ACP
