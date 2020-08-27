Surface Duo Hands OnSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Daniel shares his Surface Duo unboxing experience with Jerry and Hayato as they survey the landscape of current and future foldables. There are also fresh rumors about Pixel 5 and the official release of Android 11 is inching closer.

Daniel also sits down for an interview with journalist and best-selling author Peter Nowak to chat about the current state of the Internet as a source for good, the telecom industry, and his new book: 'The Rise of Real-Life Superheroes and the Fall of Everything Else'.

