Marton Barcza is here to talk about his new app, Crrowd. It's a community for crowd-sourced tech reviews and questions you might have about a gadget. He also chats with Daniel and Jerry about the best selling Android phones and why they aren't necessarily the ones that get the most press coverage.

They discuss what it will take for MediaTek to rise up as a true competitor to Qualcomm, a delay of the next Android 11 public beta, and the viability of LG's Velvet smartphone.

