Huawei P40 Pro PreviewSource: Android Central

Harish Jonnalagadda and Alex Dobie join Daniel Bader for a conversation about Huawei's P40 series of phones. They also talk about the rise of OPPO, its position as a leader in India, their sister companies, and the brand new OPPO Find X2 Pro.

Specs have leaked for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and the team provide preview the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.