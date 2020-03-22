Daniel and Jerry are joined by Joe Maring for a look at some of the new features found in Android 11 Developer Preview 2. LG V60 was launched in this week in the US starting at $799. Finishing up with some gaming news, more details about PlayStation 5 have been revealed. The next-generation console wars are ramping up as the team chat about which systems they prefer.
- Android 11: Everything you need to know! | Android Central
- How to get Android 11 on your Pixel using the Android Flash Tool | Android Central
- The LG V60 launches in the U.S. this week for as little as $799 | Android Central
- PlayStation 5: News, price, specs, rumors, and everything we know about PS5 | Android Central
