LG V60 with Dual ScreenSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Daniel and Jerry are joined by Joe Maring for a look at some of the new features found in Android 11 Developer Preview 2. LG V60 was launched in this week in the US starting at $799. Finishing up with some gaming news, more details about PlayStation 5 have been revealed. The next-generation console wars are ramping up as the team chat about which systems they prefer.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.