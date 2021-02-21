With just a single point separating these two local rivals at the top of the Serie A table, this Milan derby looks like being one of the most important in recent memory. Read on to find out how to get an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream and watch this Serie A clash online from anywhere.

It's been ten years since the two sides met in the league while occupying the top two spots in the table.

The two sides switched places at the top last weekend, following the Rossoneri's shock 1-0 loss at Spezia, with Inter capitalizing with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Lazio.

As well as having a potentially crucial bearing on the title race this, the 178th league meeting between the sides, could also serve as an explosive rematch between key players Romalu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The two stars were involved in an ugly spat during Inter's Coppa Italia win over AC last month.

The two former Manchester United team-mates were handed one-match bans for their part in the altercation, which started on the pitch and continued in the tunnel after full-time.

It's being dubbed the "Derby of Derbies". Don't miss a kick by following our full guide to getting an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream and watch this huge Serie A clash online, no matter where in the world you are.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at the San Siro in Milan. Kick-off is at 3pm local time (CEST), making it a 2pm GMT start for football fans in the UK and a 9am ET / 6am PT kick-off for U.S. folks tuning it. It's a 1am AEDT kick-off in the early hours of Monday morning for Australian viewers.

Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this Coppa Italia match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching AC Milan vs Inter Milan, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.