With just a single point separating these two local rivals at the top of the Serie A table, this Milan derby looks like being one of the most important in recent memory. Read on to find out how to get an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream and watch this Serie A clash online from anywhere.
It's been ten years since the two sides met in the league while occupying the top two spots in the table.
The two sides switched places at the top last weekend, following the Rossoneri's shock 1-0 loss at Spezia, with Inter capitalizing with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Lazio.
As well as having a potentially crucial bearing on the title race this, the 178th league meeting between the sides, could also serve as an explosive rematch between key players Romalu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
The two stars were involved in an ugly spat during Inter's Coppa Italia win over AC last month.
The two former Manchester United team-mates were handed one-match bans for their part in the altercation, which started on the pitch and continued in the tunnel after full-time.
It's being dubbed the "Derby of Derbies". Don't miss a kick by following our full guide to getting an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream and watch this huge Serie A clash online, no matter where in the world you are.
AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Where and when?
Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at the San Siro in Milan. Kick-off is at 3pm local time (CEST), making it a 2pm GMT start for football fans in the UK and a 9am ET / 6am PT kick-off for U.S. folks tuning it. It's a 1am AEDT kick-off in the early hours of Monday morning for Australian viewers.
Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this Coppa Italia match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching AC Milan vs Inter Milan, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.
How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan online in the U.S.
ESPN has broadcast rights to Serie A in the U.S. and will be showing this game via its ESPN+ streaming service. Kick-off in the US is at 9am ET / 6am PT.
The service currently comes in at $5.99 a month and also offers action from the NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, rugby, Top Rank boxing, UFC, and more.
If you are happy, or prefer, to watch the game in Italian, it is being broadcast on Rai Italia Nord America which gives you a couple of other streaming options including Fubo and Fanatiz which both carry the channel.
Fanatiz
Fanatiz offers Rai Italia among a bunch of other sports channels from $8 per month. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch this game for free.
Fubo TV
Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch Serie A action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV.
How to stream the AC Milan vs Inter Milan live in the UK
Premier Sports has exclusive rights to Serie A in the UK and will be showing this afternoon's action from Milan via its Premier Sports 1 channel. Coverage starts just five minutes before kick-off at 1.55pm GMT.
Premier Sports is available for £11.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £49 per year. The service also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go.
Live stream AC Milan vs Inter Milan live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN holds the rights for live Serie A matches in Canada, including this match between Inter Milan and Juventus.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream AC Milan vs Inter Milan in Australia
BeIN Sports is the live broadcast rights holder for Serie A Down Under.
If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however, you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage and you can also make use of a FREE two-week trial.
Kick-off in Australia is at 1am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.
