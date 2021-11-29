Not every great Cyber Monday deal has to be an expensive, big-ticket item. There are plenty of small bargains to pick up today on everything from connected home gadgets, charging accessories and other goodies.
Here's our selection of the top Android deals that'll cost you $25 or less, many of which were on sale for significantly avbove this mark just a few weeks back. These are all fantastic buys, whether you're looking to pick up an extra wired or wireless charger, expand your smart home capabilities or pick up some cheap headphones for the kids. Take a look!
- : Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh
- : Anker PowerWave Stand
- : Samsung Galaxy SmartTag / SmartTag+
- : Nest Mini (2nd gen)
- : Chromecast 3rd gen
- : Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote
- : Anker PowerPort 3 Nano Charger
- : Philips Kids Headphones | $5 off
Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh
Everyone needs a good quality, solid slim power supply, and that's exactly what this Anker powerbank delivers. It's 25% off right now on Amazon and features USB-PD support for charging speeds of up to 18W.
Anker PowerWave Stand
Reduced 22% from its already low starting price, this Anker Qi wireless charging stand is an easy impulse buy. It'll charge a supporting phone wirelessly (and silently) at up to 10W and supports charging in landscape or portrait orientation.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag / SmartTag+
Pick up Samsung's miniature charging puck for $17.99, or the "Plus" version with AR integration in the latest Galaxy phones for just $24.99
Nest Mini (2nd gen)
The Nest Mini's improved sound and fun colors are a welcomed bonus to the helpful Google Assistant built into the speaker.
Chromecast 3rd gen
If you only need a single Chromecast, Google has a great Cyber Monday sale for you. This Chromecast 3rd-gen will output up to 1080p resolution video at 60Hz, making it easy to cast just about anything to any TV you plug it into.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)
If expanding your smart home setup is the goal, or you simply want to get a helpful speaker for handling queries — at 50% off, this is a wonderful option.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote
Adding 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more has never been easier or more affordable thanks to this great deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote.
Anker PowerPort 3 Nano Charger
This small form factor Anker charger comes in a variety of colors and charges the latest Android phones at up to 20W.
Philips Kids Headphones | $5 off
Lightweight and durable, these kids' headphones from Philips are a great way to let your child enjoy music and videos without worrying about damaging their hearing.
