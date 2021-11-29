Not every great Cyber Monday deal has to be an expensive, big-ticket item. There are plenty of small bargains to pick up today on everything from connected home gadgets, charging accessories and other goodies.

Here's our selection of the top Android deals that'll cost you $25 or less, many of which were on sale for significantly avbove this mark just a few weeks back. These are all fantastic buys, whether you're looking to pick up an extra wired or wireless charger, expand your smart home capabilities or pick up some cheap headphones for the kids. Take a look!

Anker slim powerbank

Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh

Everyone needs a good quality, solid slim power supply, and that's exactly what this Anker powerbank delivers. It's 25% off right now on Amazon and features USB-PD support for charging speeds of up to 18W.

$22.93 at Amazon
Anker PowerWave

Anker PowerWave Stand

Reduced 22% from its already low starting price, this Anker Qi wireless charging stand is an easy impulse buy. It'll charge a supporting phone wirelessly (and silently) at up to 10W and supports charging in landscape or portrait orientation.

$15.19 at Amazon
Galaxy SmartTag

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag / SmartTag+

Pick up Samsung's miniature charging puck for $17.99, or the "Plus" version with AR integration in the latest Galaxy phones for just $24.99

From $17.99 at B&H
Google Nest Mini

Nest Mini (2nd gen)

The Nest Mini's improved sound and fun colors are a welcomed bonus to the helpful Google Assistant built into the speaker.

$25 at Best Buy
Google Chromecast 3rd-gen

Chromecast 3rd gen

If you only need a single Chromecast, Google has a great Cyber Monday sale for you. This Chromecast 3rd-gen will output up to 1080p resolution video at 60Hz, making it easy to cast just about anything to any TV you plug it into.

$20 at Google
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Cropped

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)

If expanding your smart home setup is the goal, or you simply want to get a helpful speaker for handling queries — at 50% off, this is a wonderful option.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote

Adding 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more has never been easier or more affordable thanks to this great deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote.

$25 at Amazon
Anker charger

Anker PowerPort 3 Nano Charger

This small form factor Anker charger comes in a variety of colors and charges the latest Android phones at up to 20W.

$14 at Amazon
Philips Kids Headphones Shk2000bl

Philips Kids Headphones | $5 off

Lightweight and durable, these kids' headphones from Philips are a great way to let your child enjoy music and videos without worrying about damaging their hearing.

Cyber Monday Deals

Check out more Cyber Monday deals:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.